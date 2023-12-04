Back in 2021, Singer wowed the world with the All-Terrain Competition Study (ACS). Two were built for an enthusiastic owner – one aimed at off-road fun with the other designed for tarmac tomfoolery. Both were radical interpretations of the 964-era 911, but Porsche executives apparently took issue with branding on these cars. Singer ultimately removed the ACS from its website, and the cars slipped out of our minds. But they still exist, as evidenced by this new Top Gear video.

The owner of these two cars granted access for a test drive of the off-road variant, and by test drive, we mean a full-on romp through the desert.

There's no mention of an actual cash value for this car, but the term millions is used a few times. Despite the value, the owner enjoys the hell out of this car by driving it hard, often. And now, we can enjoy it vicariously through the magic of YouTube.

The ACS is still air-cooled, packing a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six that, according to the video, produces somewhere between 450 and 600 horsepower. It sends that power through a five-speed sequential transmission, turning all four wheels that mount to a dual-damper suspension setup. There are 11.8 inches of bump-soaking travel at the corners, and we see that put to very good use in this 11-minute presentation of dust, jumps, and all-around rallytastic fun.

The carbon fiber body features a rear clamshell design that lifts to reveal the engine. There's a second spare tire back there (the main spare is stored in front for easy access) and naturally there's a full roll cage. It's not built to compete in a specific racing series, nor is it a promo vehicle for someone's social media channels. It's just a wild off-road 911 built to, well, be wild.

With all the specialty vehicles we see relegated to collections in hermetically sealed garages, it's wonderful to see one being used exactly as it was intended. Here's hoping we get a second video featuring the tarmac-focused ACS sometime soon.