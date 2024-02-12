Big news: Toyota revealed a refreshed Corolla Cross last week. But you won't see it in the United States, at least for now. Toyota in Thailand shared details of the Corolla Cross offered in that region of the globe, sporting a fancy honeycomb grille and front fascia with new LED headlights and some interior upgrades. This could be a preview of what's to come for the American-spec Corolla Cross, though Toyota has yet to confirm anything.

Let's take a closer look at how this Corolla Cross differs from the one we know. The front clip, though similar in appearance to the hybrid, has a completely different fascia. Large vertically oriented corner vents sit below redesigned headlights, injecting a sporty flair to the face. The mesh-patterned grille isn't as prevalent here, blending with the bodywork below a narrow strip connecting the lights. It also separates the upper fascia and the hood.

That appears to be the extent of the exterior changes, but it's worth noting that this style applies to hybrid and standard combustion models in Thailand. In North America, there are notable differences between ICE and hybrid trims, leading us to wonder if the crossover's future is a singular style for all. Meanwhile on the inside, Thailand's Corolla Cross gets an available 12.3-inch digital driver display to go with the 10.1-inch center touchscreen. The best available setup in the US is a 7-inch driver display, offered only on range-topping XLE and XSE trims.

Possible powertrain changes are a moot point, as Thailand uses Toyota's 1.8-liter four-cylinder in two hybrid trims and one pure combustion configuration. In North America, the Corolla Cross relies on the larger 2.0-liter engine in all applications, making 196 combined horsepower for hybrid models and 169 hp on its own. While styling and interior changes could reach North America, we don't see Toyota downsizing the powertrain anytime soon.

Gallery: Toyota Corolla Cross Refresh Thailand

65 Photos

And that leads us to the big question. Are we looking at the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross destined for America? We asked Toyota point-blank about the refresh, but a company representative didn't have an immediate answer to share. Current 2024 models with the familiar face are already on sale, so if a mid-cycle refresh is in store, it could be a few months before details are shared. It's also possible this look could exist solely for other markets, leaving us to wait even longer for a refresh.

Should this be the new look for all versions of the Corolla Cross in North America? Hhop into the comments and give us some feedback. We'd love to hear your thoughts.