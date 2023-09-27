Two different takes on the "Corolla" name, the hot hatch and crossover have arrived in the United States for the 2024 model year with some changes. We'll begin with the more exciting of the two cars, which gains a Premium Grade featuring front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials. Those who plan to take the performance hatchback to the track will be glad to hear it also has brake cooling ducts as standard equipment in this new trim level.

The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Premium Grade benefits from a suede-trimmed interior with heated front seats and steering wheel. The feisty hatch also gets an eight-speaker JBL Premium Audio system, wireless smartphone charger, and parking sensors front and rear. The Premium Grade rides on 18-inch cast alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires 235/40R18 tires and boasts red brake calipers featuring GR branding.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Premium Grade

6 Photos

Toyota is charging $39,920 for the new trim, which slots above the entry-level Core ($36,100) but below the flagship Circuit Edition ($44,740). Enthusiasts can order the car in Supersonic Red, Black, Ice Cap, or Heavy Metal. It comes bundled with a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA).

As for the more mundane Corolla pictured below, the crossover version is showing its dark side for the 2024MY with a new Nightshade Edition joining other Toyota models with black accents. It's only available as a hybrid based on the SE grade and gets 18-inch wheels with a glossy black finish. The headlights and taillights are heavily tinted while the badges, door handles, mirrors, and rear lip spoiler are all finished in black.

Customers can purchase the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition with Jet Black paint. Alternatively, the electrified crossover can be had in Barcelona Red or Celestie Gray, with both featuring a Jet Black roof. To sweeten the pot, Toyota adds a roof rack, wireless charging, frameless HomeLink rearview mirror, and carpet floormats.

Pricing isn't mentioned but the Corolla Cross SE Hybrid upon which the Nightshade is based starts at $29,290 for the outgoing 2023MY.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition

6 Photos

xx