It's the dawn of a new year – a good opportunity for automakers to look back at the last 12 months and plan for the year ahead. Hyundai and Kia get the ball rolling by revealing global sales numbers after a strong 2023 performance and their even bolder objectives for 2024.

This past year has been kind to Hyundai as deliveries rose by 6.9 percent to 4,216,680 vehicles. Domestic sales went up by 10.6 percent to 688,884 units while exports increased by 6.2 percent to 3,254,038 units compared to 2022. The plan for 2024 is to move 4,243,000 cars by selling 704,000 vehicles within South Korea and 3,539,000 units outside of the East Asian country. It's worth noting that the targets for 2024 include projected sales of luxury models carrying the Genesis badge.

2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid

23 Photos

Sister brand Kia also had a terrific 2023 when it set a global sales record after delivering 3,085,771 cars worldwide, a jump of 6.3 percent. Demand in Korea was up by 4.6 percent to 538,822 cars and by 6.7 percent to 2,516,383 units in overseas markets. Kia lists its "special purpose vehicle" sales separately, at 3,932 units, or 45.7 percent more than in 2022. One such car is the Niro Plus based on the previous-generation model and modified for taxi and ride-hailing duties.

If everything goes according to plan, Kia intends to ship 3.2 million vehicles globally: 530,000 in Korea, 2.63M in export markets, and 7,000 special purpose vehicles.

Neither Hyundai nor Kia is talking about future products coming out in 2024. That said, the Tucson just got a mid-cycle facelift at home and is likely to go global in the months to come. A diminutive Casper EV might come to Europe where a Bayon facelift is being worked on. Yet another update for the compact i30 is in the works, and we should finally see the production-ready Ioniq 7.

Lest we forget the Santa Fe has been radically changed for 2024. China got the Mufasa because apparently there's no such thing as having too many crossovers. In India, there's a new Verna small sedan for those who haven't caught the SUV bug just yet.

Kia has also been keeping busy by giving the K5, Sorento, and Carnival a facelift while announcing EV3, EV4, and EV5 electric vehicles. Depending on market, there's a new K3 compact sedan, an updated Picanto, among other novelties. A Kia Forte-replacing sedan potentially called K4 is in the pipeline as well.