Porsche offers plenty of variety when it comes to its 911. Options range from an everyday sports car to a track-dominating monster. But what is the best 911 to drive? A new video compares the Turbo S, Dakar, Carrera T, and GT3 RS to answer that question.

While the four cars are all 911s, they are also extremely different machines. The range of options Porsche offers for its popular sports car might seem excessive, but the back-to-back-to-back-to-back comparison reveals what makes them unique from each other.

Gallery: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: First Drive

24 Photos

The Turbo S has power and comfort rolled into a gorgeous package. It easily tackled the crowded city streets and wet roads in the first stint of the 500-mile trip. Driving the Dakar on paved roads is a bit insulting to the engineers, but the raised right height and a bit of off-roading exemplified the high-riding Porsche’s rugged capability.

The Carrera T was down on power and style, but the subtlety made it special. It only had 385 horsepower on tap, but the seven-speed manual transmission made it fun to drive. It’s a value compared to the other 911s in the comparison video.

It should come as no surprise that the 911 GT3 RS was crowned the best of the group. The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8 engine and $33,520 Weissach Package make for a truly engaging driving experience. The price of the pack is worth it just for the upgraded paddle shifters. The GT3 RS looks like something you’d seen racing at Le Mans, not in the grocery store parking lot.

The RS is not the most expensive 911 in the US. That title goes to the $291,000 911 S/T. B While the GT3 commands $241,300 to start, the price will balloon when you start adding options.

The best bang for your buck was the Carrera T. While it's down on power versus the Turbo S, it was still engaging, useable, affordable, and fun. It can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds, which is plenty quick for most people. Which would you want to own?