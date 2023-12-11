The all-electric Porsche Macan is coming. We've seen numerous prototypes out and about over the last year, and we've even driven the performance SUV, albeit in preproduction form with the dash covered up. Now, we finally get to see the Macan EV's cabin fully uncovered.

The interior reveal comes amid a slathering of techno-speak on the electric Macan's platform and powertrain, much of which remains conveniently vague. We already know about the dual motor layout that will generate "approximately" 600 horsepower with help from a lithium-ion battery pack of "around 100 kWh." We know about the rear-wheel steering, which turns opposite the front wheels below 50 mph for better maneuverability and parallel above that threshold for more stability.

As for the interior, we caught a glimpse of the screen-heavy layout in spy photos but now we can confirm up to three screens, plus the optional heads-up display infused with augmented reality. That system turns the windshield into a sort of fourth screen, displaying features like turn arrows or distances to vehicles in front. Looking through the glass, the projected images appear to encompass a space reaching over 30 feet in front, stretching 87 inches. Porsche says it's one the largest heads-up displays currently available.

Not optional is the 12.6-inch curved digital display for the driver. The center infotainment screen is 10.9 inches and operates in full HD, and an optional passenger display also measures 10.9 inches. The optional screen allows the passenger to operate several vehicle systems that would otherwise require the driver to stop, such as certain navigation features or video streaming.

And there's plenty to play around with. The Macan's system is Android-based and can be updated through the Porsche App Centre with a plethora of programs like Spotify, YouTube, and even WebEx. There are also games, the Home Assistant smartphone app, and monthly map updates that should keep the nav system humming. If, however, you prefer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to Porsche's in-house programming, that's still available here. The Macan will even add Apple's map or Google Maps to the driver display as part of the integration.

There's still more to come regarding the Macan EV's cabin. We still have yet to set our eyes on the rest of the interior, meaning there's still questions about things like seating and storage space. Porsche says the Macan will have a release date in early 2024, so we won't have to wait much longer for more info.