Looking to own a piece of rally history? Bring a Trailer might have just the thing. The online car auction website is currently selling a Subaru rally car driven by Ken Block at X Games events in the mid-2000s.

The car is a 2004 Impreza 2.5 RS built by the Subaru rally specialists at Vermont SportsCar. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four engine powering all four wheels via a five-speed dog-box manual transmission. There's also a driver-controlled center differential and Cuso limited-slip differentials at the front and rear. Other upgrades to the car include Öhlins suspension, a MoTeC ECU, skid plates, a roll cage, 15-inch Speedline Corse wheels, and a host of other rally-ready changes.

Vermont SportsCar completed the build of this Subaru in 2006. Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino used the car to compete in X Games' first-ever rally event in 2006, scoring a third-place overall finish. The duo returned with the car in 2007, scoring second place overall. In 2009 the car was sold to rally driver Mark Fox, who took the car stage rallying that same year.

The Impreza features signatures from Block and Travis Pastrana inside, and comes with a build book featuring Gelsomino's signature. It's currently wrapped in a mostly-black livery – slightly different from the blue-and-black wrap job it originally featured at X Games – and comes complete with a PIAA light pod, a hood scoop, and a roof scoop.

Those that plan to actually drive this car rather than put it in a museum should know it currently carries a reconstructed Oregon title thanks to water damage suffered in 2005, before it was built into a rally car. The front splitter is cracked, and there are numerous imperfections around the exterior. This is no garage queen, after all.

This Impreza is currently up for bidding at Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $46,000 and nine days remaining at the time of publishing. We suspect the price will grow substantially before the auction ends.