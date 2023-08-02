While Subaru no longer competes in the World Rally Championship, it still participates in regional events like the American Rally Association Championship. Subaru Motorsports USA is now unveiling a competition-spec WRX for the 2024 season ahead of its public debut at the Ojibwe Forests Rally on August 25 and 26.

Vermont SportsCar built the rally-spec WRX for Subaru to compete in the American Rally Association Championship's Open 4WD class. The engine consists of a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine with a 33-millimeter restrictor plate and 22-psi boost limit. The powerplant makes 320 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. A SADEV six-speed sequential transmission sends the output to the all-wheel-drive system.

The exterior features a carbon-fiber widebody kit. Compared to the stock WRX, this one also gains vented panels on the hood and a tall rear wing. The livery combines a matte WR Blue body with yellow accents and the automaker's six-star logo.

The car has a fully seam-welded body shell and an FIA-compliant roll cage. The racing seats support a HANS device for additional protection for the competitors. An 82-liter Kevlar fuel cell replaces the stock gas tank. The class rules require the vehicle to have a minimum weight of 2,900 pounds.

Driver Brandon Semenuk and co-driver Keaton Williams will be the first to compete with the new WRX rally car. Later in the season, Travis Pastrana will join the team in a second car.

"So excited about the 2024 ARA rally championship. The new Subaru platform is amazing and the chance to battle again with two-time and defending champion Brandon Semenuk is going to be so much fun," Pastrana said in the announcement of the new WRX rally car. He's returning to the squad after not being part of it last season.

The road-going WRX uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder that produces 271 hp and 258 lb-ft. Buyers can select a six-speed manual or a CVT, which the automaker calls the Subaru Performance Transmission.

The 2023 WRX starts at $31,625 after the $1,020 destination fee. The Premium grade takes the cost to $34,125. The Limited is $38,515, and the range-topping GT is $44,415.