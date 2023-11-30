In the automotive world, certain models emerge as game-changers, not only for their respective manufacturers but also for the industry of an entire country. The first-generation SEAT Ibiza stands as a testament to this phenomenon, as it played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Spanish auto industry as we know it today. Launched at a crucial time for the brand, this compact car is remembered today as an all-star project, showcasing the prowess of different companies coming together for a common goal.

Welcome to Timeless European Treasures, our weekly look back at cars from the European market that defined a motoring generation.

Why Do We Love It?

The SEAT Ibiza has earned a special place in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts for several reasons. Firstly, its eye-catching design by renowned Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro provided a fresh look that set it apart from its competitors. Interestingly, the car was initially proposed to Volkswagen as the second-generation Golf, but the Wolfsburg-based company rejected it. When SEAT approached the designer, that particular car morphed into the original Ibiza.

Gallery: SEAT Ibiza I (1984-1991)

11 Photos

Additionally, SEAT collaborated with Porsche for engine development. As a part of the agreement between the two companies, the Spanish firm had to pay a royalty of seven German marks per car sold back to Porsche. Under this deal, SEAT gained the right to put the System Porsche inscription on the engine blocks.

Last but not least, Karmann was also involved in the project. The manufacturer was responsible for the industrialization of the vehicle and its preparations before mass production.

When Was The Car Launched?

The first generation SEAT Ibiza made its debut in 1984. The timing was crucial for the company as the brand sought to establish itself as a significant player in the automotive market. The Ibiza put the brand on the map of major European automakers. The first-gen hatch remained on sale on the Old Continent until 1993, but a rebadged and restyled version of the car went on sale in China in 1999. A facelift of that car in 2003 brought significant visual revisions, helping the car stay in production until 2008.

Where Did It Sit In The Brand's Lineup?

Around the middle of the 1980s, SEAT only had a few different small cars on sale and all of them were either rebadged or slightly re-engineered versions of existing models from other companies. These included the Marbella and Ronda, both based on Fiat models. Despite its size and relatively affordable price, when the Ibiza arrived, it occupied the flagship position within the brand’s lineup until the Toledo was launched in 1991.

What Engines Did It Have?

As mentioned above, one of the key highlights of the first-generation SEAT Ibiza was its collaboration with Porsche for engine development. Depending on the model year, the engine range included 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, 1.5 turbo, and 1.7 gasoline engines, as well as a 1.7-liter diesel. The most powerful of the bunch was the turbocharged mill with an output of 108 horsepower. The base gas and the diesel engines came from Fiat.

Did It Sell Well?

Prior to the launch of the second-generation model, the original Ibiza sold 1,342,001 units around Europe. It quickly became one of the company’s all-time best-selling products and even today, it is arguably its most recognizable model.