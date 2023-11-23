Aston Martin is plotting a twelve-cylinder DBS replacement, and Jeep is recalling over 30,000 units of the plug-in hybrid Wrangler in the United States.

Aston Martin Not Ready To Retire The V12 Just Yet

In the age of downsizing, Aston Martin dares to be different. Although the DBS 770 Ultimate introduced this year indicates the venerable V12 is not long for this world, it would seem the twelve-cylinder engine is not being retired after all. According to a new report from Autocar, the DBS successor will keep the big ol' ICE during its transition from a grand tourer to a fully fledged supercar.

Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman told the British publication that the DBS replacement will be a "completely different" car. It's too early to talk about specs but we'll remind you the 770 Ultimate Coupe and Volante models had a twin-turbo 5.2-liter with 759 hp and 664 lb-ft.

The new DBS won't ride solo in the V12 supercar segment considering the Ferrari 812 Superfast replacement is also expected to retain all cylinders. Back in May 2021, the house of Maranello said its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 would be upgraded beyond the 830 horsepower offered by the 812 Competizione.

Stellantis Recalls 30,000+ Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid SUVs Due To Fire Risk

Following a review of customer data, Stellantis decided to hold an internal investigation that discovered eight vehicle fires among owners of the Wrangler 4xe. All of them were parked and turned off, while six of these plug-in hybrid SUVs were juicing up their 17.4-kWh battery packs.

Jeep acknowledges there's a real fire risk, which is why it's issuing a recall in the United States. It affects an estimated 32,125 vehicles from the 2021 to 2024 model years. Only the Wrangler 4xe is impacted by the recall, and before the vehicles are fixed, Jeep says owners can still drive them. That said, people are advised against charging them. In addition, it's best to park the plug-in hybrid off-roader away from other cars and buildings.

The fix consists of a software revision, but Jeep will also replace the battery if necessary. Jeep estimates one percent of the recalled cars might have this issue, so about 321 vehicles. Aside from the 32,125 units recalled in the U.S., another 3,856 Wrangler 4xe examples will need that fix in Canada, plus 9,249 vehicles outside of North America.