Motor1 puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi is updating the S3 and RS3 before fully replacing them with models we expect to be full EVs. In front, there are revised headlights that flank an updated grille with an updated mesh pattern. There are no changes to the vehicles' profile. The tail graphics are different than the existing vehicles. Powertrain changes remain a mystery, but they might make a bit more horsepower than the existing versions.

Gallery: Audi S3 Sedan and RS3 Sedan facelift spy photos

21 Photos

Here's the Audi A5 Avant with very light camouflage. The brand intends to use even numbers for EVs and odd figures for combustion-equipped vehicles in the future, making the A5 an ICE replacement for the A4. The Avant seen here features an overhauled grille with a roughly hexagonal shape and a badge in the upper section of the center. The back has a steeply raked rear window. A pair of rectangular exhaust pipes stick out beneath the bumper. We expect this model to have a full debut in 2024 and go on sale the same year.

Gallery: Audi A5 Avant spy photos

26 Photos

BMW is preparing the Neue Klasse for upcoming EVs, including this crossover. The vehicle is roughly the size of the current X3 but has radically different styling. Even at this early stage, we can see a bit of the front fascia with a big chin. The flanks feature flush door handles. The automaker plans for vehicles on this architecture to make more than half of its sales by the end of the decade.

Gallery: BMW Neue Klasse SUV first spy photos