Motor1 puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This next-gen Audi Q7 test mule features a wider track than the current model. It also appears to be towing a dynamometer. We predict this model will arrive in 2025, meaning this will be among the final combustion-powered vehicles from the Four Rings.

Gallery: Next-generation Audi Q7 test mule spy photos

13 Photos

Ford is preparing an electric member of the Puma family in Europe. It arrives in 2024, and the plant in Craiova, Romania, gets to build it. Rumors suggest this model could use the 136-horsepower electric motor that the E-Transit Courier and E-Tourneo Courier also have.

Gallery: Ford Puma EV first spy photos

20 Photos

Here's a chance to listen to the upcoming successor for the Lamborghini Huracan. From the engine note, it doesn't seem to have a naturally aspirated V10 anymore. Instead, rumors suggest the vehicle features a twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. The style carries on Lambo's classic wedge-shaped appearance, but this car now puts the headlights on the edge of the nose. The layout for the ducts on the bodywork is different, too.

This Tesla Cybertruck was on display at the Barron Conference in New York City. This one looked particularly good and didn't have the large panel gaps or fitment issues visible on other pre-production vehicles. The clip provides an especially good look at the upcoming electric pickup.

Here's another look at the Cybertruck, but we get to see inside this time. It's not surprising that things are Tesla-like in there. The cabin has a rectangular steering wheel and a big screen in the middle of the dashboard to handle the instrument and infotainment duties. You can also see how the power tonneau cover over the cargo bed operates.

The Volkswagen Golf is slowly phasing out combustion engine power, but the ICE isn't completely dead yet. Here's the updated R variants testing on the Nürburgring. The minor changes include revised headlights, a slightly narrower grille, and tweaked taillights. The revisions are minimal, so it doesn't seem like VW is preparing revolutionary updates to this model.

Gallery: 2025 Volkswagen Golf R spy photos