Motor1 puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron wears its production-spec body in these spy shots. The Sportback variant has a sleeker tail than the standard model. The exterior design features pointy headlights and full-width tail lamps. It rides on Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that's also underneath the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

BMW might be turning up the heat on the 1 Series. We believe this is the updated M135i that would now go by M140i. The output could grow to 315 hp from the current 302 hp. We expect the debut to happen either before the end of the year or in early 2024.

This model is reportedly Ford's largest upcoming electric crossover that would sit above the Mustang Mach-E and the future Explorer EV. The tentative name at the moment is Sport Crossover, but we expect that moniker to change. Look for more details to come out in 2024.

The CLE-Class is Mercedes' replacement for the C- and E-Class coupe and convertible. These examples have the final production body in the AMG guise. Under the hood, there's reportedly a more powerful version of the 3.0-liter inline-six from lesser models like the CLE 450 4Matic.

The Nissan Ariya electric SUV is getting attention from Nismo to make it a meaner-looking ride. The car has a more aggressive front fascia, a rear wing, a decklid spoiler, and a chunky bumper at the back. Performance upgrades are a mystery.

Across its various generations, the Volkswagen Transporter has been part of the brand's lineup for decades. The next one appears to take advantage of VW's partnership with Ford. The van seems to be a slightly tweaked version of the Blue Oval's Transit Custom. The decal on the nose indicates this one is electrified.

