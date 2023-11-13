New cars start to lose value when the owner drives them off the dealer lot. Depreciation is real, but some makes and models retain their initial value better than others. A new iSeeCars study reveals which used cars have had the lowest depreciation over the last five years.
Nothing comes close to holding its value like the Porsche 911, which depreciated just 9.3 percent, or $18,094, since 2018. That number is nearly half of the second-ranked Porsche 718 Cayman, which lost 17.6 percent of its value.
|RANK
|Model
|Depreciation
|Avg $ Difference From MSRP
|1
|Porsche 911 (coupe)
|9.3%
|$18,094
|2
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|17.6%
|$13,372
|3
|Toyota Tacoma
|20.4%
|$8,359
|4
|Jeep Wrangler
|20.8%
|$8,951
|5
|Honda Civic
|21.5%
|$5,817
|6
|Subaru BRZ
|23.4%
|$8,114
|7
|Chevrolet Camaro
|24.2%
|$10,161
|8
|Toyota C-HR
|24.4%
|$6,692
|9
|Subaru Crosstreck
|24.5%
|$7,214
|10
|Toyota Corolla
|24.5%
|$5,800
You don’t have to spend Porsche money to buy a fun car with a low depreciation. Other coupes that make the list include the Subaru BRZ, the Chevrolet Camaro, and the Ford Mustang, which rank 6, 7, and 11, respectively.
Toyota also has a strong showing on the list, with the RAV4, Tacoma, Tundra, Corolla, and C-HR making the top 20. The first year of the current-generation Jeep Wrangler JL ranks fourth behind the Tacoma, losing about 21 percent of its value.
|RANK
|Model
|Depreciation
|Ave $ Difference From MSRP
|11
|Ford Mustang
|24.5%
|$10,035
|12
|Porsche 718 Boxster
|25.1%
|$20,216
|13
|Toyota Tundra
|25.3%
|$12,588
|14
|Kia Rio (5-Door)
|25.8%
|$5,006
|15
|Porsche 911 (convertible)
|26.0%
|$42,227
|16
|Honda HR-V
|26.2%
|$7,318
|17
|Subaru Impreza
|26.2%
|$6,927
|18
|Kia Rio
|26.3%
|$4,959
|19
|Chevrolet Spark
|26.6%
|$4,784
|20
|Toyota RAV4
|27.2%
|$8,858
The Honda Civic sneaks onto the list at number 5, losing 21.5 percent, or $5,817, over the last five years. The Kia Rio, Chevrolet Spark, and Honda HR-V are other affordable models that join the Civic on the list alongside the Subaru Impreza and Crosstrek.
The iSeeCars study analyzed 1.1 million used cars from the 2018 model year sold between November 2022 and October 2023. The report does not include low-volume models, and it excludes heavy-duty trucks, vans, and models discontinued as of the 2022 model year. On average, the 25 makes and models from 2018 with the lowest five-year depreciation lost 38.8 percent of their value, or $17,221.
Source: iSeeCars