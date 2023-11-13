New cars start to lose value when the owner drives them off the dealer lot. Depreciation is real, but some makes and models retain their initial value better than others. A new iSeeCars study reveals which used cars have had the lowest depreciation over the last five years.

Nothing comes close to holding its value like the Porsche 911, which depreciated just 9.3 percent, or $18,094, since 2018. That number is nearly half of the second-ranked Porsche 718 Cayman, which lost 17.6 percent of its value.

RANK Model Depreciation Avg $ Difference From MSRP 1 Porsche 911 (coupe) 9.3% $18,094 2 Porsche 718 Cayman 17.6% $13,372 3 Toyota Tacoma 20.4% $8,359 4 Jeep Wrangler 20.8% $8,951 5 Honda Civic 21.5% $5,817 6 Subaru BRZ 23.4% $8,114 7 Chevrolet Camaro 24.2% $10,161 8 Toyota C-HR 24.4% $6,692 9 Subaru Crosstreck 24.5% $7,214 10 Toyota Corolla 24.5% $5,800

You don’t have to spend Porsche money to buy a fun car with a low depreciation. Other coupes that make the list include the Subaru BRZ, the Chevrolet Camaro, and the Ford Mustang, which rank 6, 7, and 11, respectively.

Toyota also has a strong showing on the list, with the RAV4, Tacoma, Tundra, Corolla, and C-HR making the top 20. The first year of the current-generation Jeep Wrangler JL ranks fourth behind the Tacoma, losing about 21 percent of its value.

RANK Model Depreciation Ave $ Difference From MSRP 11 Ford Mustang 24.5% $10,035 12 Porsche 718 Boxster 25.1% $20,216 13 Toyota Tundra 25.3% $12,588 14 Kia Rio (5-Door) 25.8% $5,006 15 Porsche 911 (convertible) 26.0% $42,227 16 Honda HR-V 26.2% $7,318 17 Subaru Impreza 26.2% $6,927 18 Kia Rio 26.3% $4,959 19 Chevrolet Spark 26.6% $4,784 20 Toyota RAV4 27.2% $8,858

The Honda Civic sneaks onto the list at number 5, losing 21.5 percent, or $5,817, over the last five years. The Kia Rio, Chevrolet Spark, and Honda HR-V are other affordable models that join the Civic on the list alongside the Subaru Impreza and Crosstrek.

The iSeeCars study analyzed 1.1 million used cars from the 2018 model year sold between November 2022 and October 2023. The report does not include low-volume models, and it excludes heavy-duty trucks, vans, and models discontinued as of the 2022 model year. On average, the 25 makes and models from 2018 with the lowest five-year depreciation lost 38.8 percent of their value, or $17,221.