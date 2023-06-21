Cars.com has released its annual American-Made Index report listing the 100 vehicles with the most content from the United States. Tesla dominates the top of this year's ranking, but there are fascinating things deeper in the list, too. Pickups are among the most popular vehicle segments in the US, with millions of trucks selling each year. Let's see which ones are on top for 2023.

The Honda Ridgeline ranks ninth, making it the only pickup in the top ten of this year's American-Made Index. The Toyota Tundra is nearly up there by coming in twelfth place.

Cars.com determines the American-Made Index ranking through five major factors:

The vehicles' final assembly location

The percentage of parts from the United States and Canada

The countries of origin for all available engines

The countries of origin for all available transmissions

Manufacturing workforce in the United States

The researchers rank each vehicle on a 100-point scale. However, Cars.com doesn't publish this score or the calculation methodology. When there's a tie, the vehicle with the heavier curb weight earns the higher position.

These criteria explain why a vehicle like the Hyundai Santa Cruz can rank higher than the Chevrolet Silverado, which many folks would consider a quintessentially American pickup.

NHTSA publishes info on all of these criteria except for information about the manufacturing workforce. The table below combines this info with the Cars.com ranking.

Model And Cars.com Ranking Percentage Of Content From United States/Canada Final Assembly Country Engine Source Country Transmission Source Country 9. Honda Ridgeline 65 percent United States United States United States 12. Toyota Tundra 60 percent United States United States United States 27. Jeep Gladiator 61 percent United States United States, Mexico United States, Germany 28. Ram 1500 63 percent United States Mexico, Italy United States, Germany 31. Hyundai Santa Cruz 55 percent United States United States United States, Korea 33. GMC Canyon Not Listed United States Not Listed Not Listed 34. Chevrolet Colorado Not Listed United States Not Listed Not Listed 38. Ford F-150 Lightning 38 percent United States Not Listed Not Listed 47. Toyota Tundra Hybrid 50 percent United States United States United States 55. Nissan Titan 45 percent United States United States Japan 61. Ford F-150 Hybrid Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed 65. Nissan Frontier 40 Percent United States United States Japan 66. Ford F-150 30 percent United States United States, Mexico United States 77. Ford Ranger 23 percent United States United States, Mexico United States 87. Ram 1500 Classic 54 percent United States, Mexico Mexico Germany 95. GMC Sierra 1500 Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed 96. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed Not Listed

Electric trucks like the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV aren't on the 2023 list because they weigh over 8,500 pounds. This means they don't have to comply with the American Automobile Labeling Act, which lists where parts and components for a vehicle come from. Rivian manufactures vehicles in Normal, Illinois, and the Hummer comes from the Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan.