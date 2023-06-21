Cars.com has released its annual American-Made Index report listing the 100 vehicles with the most content from the United States. Tesla dominates the top of this year's ranking, but there are fascinating things deeper in the list, too. Pickups are among the most popular vehicle segments in the US, with millions of trucks selling each year. Let's see which ones are on top for 2023.
The Honda Ridgeline ranks ninth, making it the only pickup in the top ten of this year's American-Made Index. The Toyota Tundra is nearly up there by coming in twelfth place.
Cars.com determines the American-Made Index ranking through five major factors:
- The vehicles' final assembly location
- The percentage of parts from the United States and Canada
- The countries of origin for all available engines
- The countries of origin for all available transmissions
- Manufacturing workforce in the United States
The researchers rank each vehicle on a 100-point scale. However, Cars.com doesn't publish this score or the calculation methodology. When there's a tie, the vehicle with the heavier curb weight earns the higher position.
These criteria explain why a vehicle like the Hyundai Santa Cruz can rank higher than the Chevrolet Silverado, which many folks would consider a quintessentially American pickup.
NHTSA publishes info on all of these criteria except for information about the manufacturing workforce. The table below combines this info with the Cars.com ranking.
|Model And Cars.com Ranking
|Percentage Of Content From United States/Canada
|Final Assembly Country
|Engine Source Country
|Transmission Source Country
|9. Honda Ridgeline
|65 percent
|United States
|United States
|United States
|12. Toyota Tundra
|60 percent
|United States
|United States
|United States
|27. Jeep Gladiator
|61 percent
|United States
|United States, Mexico
|United States, Germany
|28. Ram 1500
|63 percent
|United States
|Mexico, Italy
|United States, Germany
|31. Hyundai Santa Cruz
|55 percent
|United States
|United States
|United States, Korea
|33. GMC Canyon
|Not Listed
|United States
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|34. Chevrolet Colorado
|Not Listed
|United States
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|38. Ford F-150 Lightning
|38 percent
|United States
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|47. Toyota Tundra Hybrid
|50 percent
|United States
|United States
|United States
|55. Nissan Titan
|45 percent
|United States
|United States
|Japan
|61. Ford F-150 Hybrid
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|65. Nissan Frontier
|40 Percent
|United States
|United States
|Japan
|66. Ford F-150
|30 percent
|United States
|United States, Mexico
|United States
|77. Ford Ranger
|23 percent
|United States
|United States, Mexico
|United States
|87. Ram 1500 Classic
|54 percent
|United States, Mexico
|Mexico
|Germany
|95. GMC Sierra 1500
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|96. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
Electric trucks like the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV aren't on the 2023 list because they weigh over 8,500 pounds. This means they don't have to comply with the American Automobile Labeling Act, which lists where parts and components for a vehicle come from. Rivian manufactures vehicles in Normal, Illinois, and the Hummer comes from the Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan.