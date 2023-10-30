It’s always fascinating to crack open an old barn or garage to see what’s hidden inside. Anglia Car Auctions recently chronicled quite a collection of vehicles in Scotland, which it is auctioning off later this week.

The cars include a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette, one of the first vehicles removed from the dilapidated barn. The listing says the left-hand-drive Chevy doesn’t have an engine or gearbox under the hood, but the car does come with a dismantled V8 engine and manual transmission if you’re the DIY type. The current owner bought it in the 1990s, and it lacks any paperwork.

One of the oldest cars heading to auction from the barn is a 1935 Plymouth Coupe, which wears a two-tone, pastel yellow and light brown exterior color scheme. While it’s older than the others, it doesn’t look like it, at least from the outside. Yes, it has a few dings, and the paint is faded, but you don’t need a spatula to move it across the auction block.

It’s hard to pick a favorite out of the four Jaguars from the collection. One is a 1963 E-Type 3.8 Roadster that is missing its fenders, front bumper, hood, and windshield. The (mostly) red 1955 XK140 and 1959 XK150 are in better condition, but the 1947 Jaguar 1.5 rolls on its own, unlike most of the other vehicles.

Other gems include a 1973 Bond Bug 700, a stately 1952 Bentley MkVI in black and cream, a red 1959 Ford Consul Capri, and a 1958 Austin-Healey Sprite Frogeye, which almost went unnoticed. The collection also includes two Land Rovers and a pair of MGs.

Anglia Car Auctions has 14 cars from the Scottish collection up for auction on November 4 and 5. They’re being offered with no reserve because time is rarely kind, especially to forgotten cars. They rust and deteriorate, letting in the elements and the animals, which only hasten a vehicle’s demise.

It’s unclear how long these vehicles have been sitting, but many were last taxed in the early- to mid-1980s. The E-Type might have been sitting for as long as 50 years. Most of these vehicles are in pretty poor condition, and they are better suited to serve as parts cars instead of ending up fully restored.