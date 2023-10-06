Nissan uses the Rock Creek moniker for more premium, vaguely rugged models. The trim is currently available for the Pathfinder, but these pictures indicate the Rogue is getting it, too. Our spies photographed this one testing in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The camouflage on the front fascia conceals the changes for the nose. Covers over the lower lights suggest possible alterations to those lamps.

This vehicle has black cladding around the wheel wells and lower side sills. The camouflage does a poor job of concealing the roof rails. It rides on six-spoke wheels with a black finish.

The rear has camo over the rear bumper, but the exact changes are hard to see.

Judging by the Pathfinder Rock Creek, the Rogue might have nicer interior materials like leatherette and contrast stitching.

The spy shot gallery above shows another version of the refreshed Rogue. This one provides a better look at the revised nose with a tweaked lower fascia. It doesn't have the matte black elements around the fenders and side sills that are on the Rock Creek development vehicle.

So far, all of the spy shots indicate that the Rogue refresh has styling alterations only on the nose and rear bumper.

We don't yet have any photos inside the updated model. With other refreshes as a guide, it's possible that Nissan might have tech updates for the interior. The current model is available with an 8.0-inch infotainment display or an optional 9.0-inch screen. The range-topping Platinum grade has a 12.3-inch digital dashboard.

Powertrain alterations are a mystery. The current model uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, making 201 horsepower and 215 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox choice is a CVT. Buyers can select front- or all-wheel drive.

It's not clear when the updated Rogue debuts. Judging from the level of development we are seeing in these photos, we might see the revised model arrive in 2024.

