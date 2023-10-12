The latest look at the BMW i5 Touring catches the electric wagon speeding around the Nürburgring Nordschleife and on the roads near the track. It only wears camouflage on the rear section.

The nose is identical to the i5 sedan. There's a closed-off version of the brand's kidney grilles and a trapezoidal inlet in the lower fascia. Vertical openings are on the outer edges.

Gallery: BMW i5 Touring Spy Shots

15 Photos

The profile view provides a great perspective of the wagon body. BMW's team conceals the back doors and tail in a camouflage wrap. The hatchback has an angled position that makes the back end look sleek. This i5 Touring rides on wheels with Y-shaped spokes.

The back has horizontally oriented taillights that cut into the hatch. A spoiler attaches to the edge of the roof and hangs over the rear window.

We would expect the i5 Touring to share a powertrain with the sedan. The eDrive40 makes 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque or 317 lb-ft when using the Sport Boost and Launch Control. The four-door can reach 60 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds.

The M60 xDrive packs 590 hp and 549 lb-ft or 605 lb-ft in the M Sport Boost or M Launch Control modes. This setup gets the sedan to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

Both come with an 84.3-kilowatt-hour battery. The i5 eDrive40 can go 295 miles on a charge, and the i5 M60 xDrive has a 256-mile range.

The i5 Touring should share a cabin with the sedan. The four-door has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. The two screens share a bezel. This existing model has a trunk with 17.3 cubic feet of cargo space, but the wagon should increase that figure thanks to the taller roof.

In the US, the i5 eDrive40 sedan starts at $67,795, and the i5 M60 xDrive is $85,095. It's not clear whether the wagon is coming to the US. If the Touring does arrive in this country, the price would likely be a bit higher than the four-door.

