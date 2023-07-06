The BMW X3 is one of the automaker's most popular vehicles. Slotted between the pint-sized X1 and the larger X5, the X3 is second only to the 3 Series sedan in name recognition and has been around for 20 years in the US. The first X3 debuted at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show before going on sale in the months thereafter, and in 2008, the 500,000th X3 rolled off the production line.

So, three generations and a handful of facelifts later, and the X3 is destined for a major glow-up. BMW has already confirmed that a new X3 debuts in 2024, with plans for plug-in and mild-hybrid options, as well as an all-electric iX3 using BMW's dedicated Neue Klasse EV platform.

What Will It Look Like?

There have been a number of spy photos of the new X3 under camouflage since last year, both on public roads and on the track. The hotter M Sport and full-blown M models have also been photographed taking on the Nurburgring on multiple occasions.

It's hard to say exactly what the 2025 X3 could look like, but there are indications that this fourth-generation model might be a bit larger than the outgoing version. The headlights on certain X3 prototypes appear to be slimmer than on the current model, while the kidney grille is likely to get even bigger – as most BMW grilles do of late.

Our rendering artist used those spy photos as inspiration for the image you see here. This X3 concept has slim, angular headlights, a large gloss black kidney grille, and a more chiseled shape.

What Kind Of Tech Will It Have?

The 2025 X3 is destined to get the same infotainment found on the newest BMW products. Spy photos show an X3 prototype with the same full-width display common in modern BMWs, complete with a central touchscreen and a corresponding digital instrument cluster.

The iDrive 8.5 infotainment system has just started rolling out in certain vehicles, but the X3 could get a new iDrive 9 system. BMW’s iDrive 9 is destined to be the first non-Linux-based system, promising big upgrades over the current iDrive 8 and 8.5 setups.

What’s Under The Hood?

BMW will offer multiple powertrain options in the 2025 X3. The base model is likely to have something similar to the mild-hybrid, turbocharged 2.0-liter engine found in the recently revealed X1 M35i, which makes 312 hp, while the rumored M40 and M50 models are likely to use full hybridization. The X3 M40 should have more than 400 horsepower and the M50 could have close to 500 hp. Also note: BMW is dropping the "i" badge from its future gas models.

The next X3 M is destined to be the most powerful example to date. It will eclipse the current car’s 503 hp by a fair margin, and there are even rumors that it could be electric only, but that remains to be seen.

It’s also been confirmed that an efficiency-minded plug-in-hybrid model will make its return to the lineup after being discontinued in 2021. BMW announced that this product will be built in South Africa for global export.

The electric BMW iX3 will also live on, but with a new platform. The electric SUV will ditch the current CLAR architecture used on gas models for BMW’s dedicated Neue Klasse EV platform. That should help improve the range and performance.

How Much Will It Cost?

It’s hard to pinpoint precisely how much the 2025 BMW X3 will cost, but expect a slight price increase over the current version – something close to $50,000 for the base model. The current BMW X3 sDrive30i starts at $47,195 with the $995 destination fee included, while the M40i costs $61,995 and the X3M is $75,395.

If BMW puts the 2025 X3 at around $50,000, it would be priced competitively alongside some of the current alternatives. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 starts at $48,250, the Audi Q5 starts at $45,990, and the Genesis GV70 is the most affordable of the bunch at $44,275.

Base Price 2025 BMW X3 $50,000 (est.) 2023 Audi Q5 $45,990 2023 BMW X3 sDrive30i $47,195 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 $48,250 2023 Genesis GV70 $44,275

Where Will It Be Built?

BMW will continue to build the X3 at multiple manufacturing facilities around the world depending on the market. That list includes Plant Spartanburg in the US, Rosslyn in South Africa, BBA in China, and many more.

When Will We See It?

The new X3 debuts in 2024, according to BMW. Exactly what month is still yet to be determined, but the new SUV should debut in the summer before it goes on sale later in the same year.