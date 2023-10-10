BMW has been actively teasing the second generation X2 in the last few weeks and the time has finally come for the full and official debut. The 2024 X2 arrives at US dealers in March next year with a fresh new styling, two available powertrains, and a family of new technologies onboard. The crossover’s global public debut is scheduled for the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, which starts on October 26.

As mentioned in the headline of this article, the roofline of the X2 flows seamlessly into the rear, creating a slim, coupe-like silhouette, something which we already knew from the model’s spy photos. The upright front end, flared wheel arches, and powerful rear exude an air of confidence and presence, making the crossover look more mature than its predecessor. The model-specific headlights, a fresh take on the rear lights, and the optional illuminated BMW kidney grille all set the X2 apart from its X1 sibling. The new X2 is also the first compact BMW to be offered with optional 21-inch wheels.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X2

The X2's body panels feature clean surfaces with a minimal number of dynamic lines, and the door handles are integrated flush with the body. The slender side window area sports a tweaked interpretation of the Hofmeister kink, contributing to the X2's more elegant profile. Shallow roof rails in black high gloss are available as an option. In terms of dimensions, the X2 has grown by 7.6 inches in length to 179.8 inches, while its wheelbase is 0.9 inches longer than the outgoing model.

Step inside the cabin and you’ll quickly realize it is roomier than on the old X2. For example, kneeroom in the rear seats has been expanded by an inch, while the cargo area can swallow up to 25.3 cubic feet of cargo with all five seats in use. Fold down the second row of seats and a maximum of 51.7 cu ft of storage becomes available.

In the interior, BMW has put a focus on touch and voice control through the BMW Curved Display and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, powered by the new BMW iDrive 9, which was first launched on the 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive in June this year. The curved center display consists of a 10.25-inch information display and a 10.7-inch infotainment display, merging seamlessly behind a curved glass surface. The QuickSelect tool enables quick activation of selected functions without delving into submenus, and a tap on the home icon brings users back to the home screen. Last but not least, among the new interior features is a cabin-facing camera that can take photos and record videos.

In the engine department, the X2 goes on sale in the United States with two available powertrains. The base option is a 2.0-liter four-pot in the X2 xDrive28i, delivering 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This engine allows the crossover to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.2 seconds. Upgrade to the X2 M35i xDrive and you’ll get a more potent 2.0-liter unit, producing 312 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, propelling the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds. The M35i's engine features a stronger crankshaft, an optimized oil supply for the pistons, and other enhancements for improved performance. An M-specific exhaust system adds a distinctive growl to the driving experience. As a side note, the X2 M35i xDrive has just 296 hp in Europe due to emissions regulations.

Both X2 models are equipped exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This latest-generation transmission offers electric actuation, a wider gear ratio spread, and improved internal efficiency. The transmission automatically shifts into Park when the engine is turned off, and an electric parking brake is automatically applied when parked on a slope. Furthermore, the gearbox incorporates a mechanical limited-slip differential to maximize traction and handling stability.

Global production of the new BMW X2 will take place at the company's Regensburg plant.