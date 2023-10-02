In the heart of Tuscany, against the backdrop of rolling hills, medieval villages, and picturesque vineyards, the 2023 Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche unfolded as a celebration of some of Ferrari’s finest cars. This exclusive event, held this year for the sixth time from September 20 to 24, brought together an array of vintage and modern vehicles from the Prancing Horse, each with its own unique story to tell. A new 30-minute video shows many of those vehicles and we have to admit it is a sight to behold.

For the 2023 edition of the Cavalcade Classiche, participants were treated to a spectacular display of Ferraris from various eras, paying homage to the rich history of the legendary automaker. Among the iconic classics were several 166MMs, reminiscent of the car that triumphed in the 1949 Mille Miglia road race, a historic victory for the Scuderia Ferrari. The event also featured a 212 Inter, which in 1951 succeeded the 166 as Ferrari's preferred race car, and a 750 Monza with a 3.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

Enthusiasts were also able to see numerous 250 GTs, including both two-seat racers and luxurious GT Berlinetta Lusso models. Some even had the pleasure of spotting open-top 250 GT Californias. From the 1960s, the spotlight shone on the 275 GTB4 and 275 GTS, as well as the 365 GTB4, affectionately known as the Daytona, in commemoration of Ferrari's historic 1-2-3 finish in the 1967 Daytona 24-hour race. Many F40s can also be seen in the video.

The participants of this year’s Ferrari Cavalcade Classiche embarked on three days of drives through the enchanting Tuscan countryside. The first day's route included a coffee stop at Casole d'Elsa, a medieval village near Siena. The journey continued through picturesque Tuscan hills draped in vineyards. Day two saw around 140 miles of driving through winding roads across different hills. The grand finale took participants northward, traversing the challenging Passo dell’ Abetone, renowned for its role in the Mille Miglia races.