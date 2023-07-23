The Ferrari 412P is an iconic racing car that left an indelible mark on the motorsport world in the 1960s. Introduced in 1967, it was designed specifically for endurance racing, featuring a sleek and aerodynamic body crafted by Pininfarina. Under the hood, the 412P was equipped with a powerful V12 engine, capable of producing impressive horsepower and exhilarating performance on the track.

This Ferrari 412P Berlinetta had an immediate impact, competing in races for the FIA World Championship. It was produced in 1967 and was purchased by Col. Ronnie Hoare's Team. Painted Italian racing red with a Cambridge blue nose, it was one of two privateer 412P cars campaigned that year. Driven by Richard Attwood and Lucien Bianchi, it took third overall in the Belgian Spa 1,000 Kilometers, helping Ferrari secure its title in the 1967 World Championship of Makes.

Gallery: 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta

6 Photos

Chassis 0854 also competed in the 1967 Le Mans 24-Hours and the Brands Hatch 6-Hour race in the United Kingdom before David Piper purchased it. Piper used it to compete that year in the Paris 1000 Kilometers, Kyalami 9-Hours, and the Cape Town 3-Hours events. Under Piper's ownership, it also raced in Europe and South Africa throughout 1968-1969, winning at the 1968 Nuremberg 200 Kilometers, the Solituderennen at Hockenheim, and the Swedish Grand Prix.

In 1969, the car was acquired by Chris Cord, the grandson of E. L. Cord, who founded the Cord automobile company. It later changed hands, passing through the collections of Lord Anthony Bamford, Sir Paul Vestey, John McCaw, and Bruce McCaw before its current owner acquired it. It then underwent a painstaking nine-year restoration that included the refurbishment of its original bodywork and race livery from its days with Col. Ronnie Hoare's Team.

The Ferrari 412P was essentially the customer version of the 330 P3 race car that featured prominently in the movie "Ford v. Ferrari." The P cars themselves were the successors of the Ferrari 250 LM built to compete in sports car/GT endurance racing, including this one featured at this year's RM Sotheby's auction in Monterey.

Chassis 0854 is one of two original 412P cars, with the other cars being converted from P3 factory spec. Since its restoration, it has been actively demonstrated at shows around the US.