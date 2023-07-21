The Ferrari 250 LM ranks among the greatest vintage Ferrari models ever created. Not as well known as the 250 GTO or the Testa Rossa, the 250 LM or Le Mans shares the Colombo V12 engine from those cars and a curvaceous aluminum body over a steel tube chassis. But where the 250 LM differed from the playbook is its use of a mid-engine layout, which Ferrari intended for domination in GT class competition.

In all, Ferrari built 32 examples of the 250 LM. Chassis number 6053 is the 22nd car of the line and has a detailed, well-documented history. It was displayed at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the 2021 Ferrari Finals at Mugello, and the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena. But prior to its life on the show circuit, it had an active racing history.

The car was first purchased by George Drummond, who campaigned it in England, taking a class win at Wiscombe Park and overall wins at Brands Hatch, Snetterton, and Silverstone in 1965. In February 1966, he entered the Ferrari 250 LM in the 24 Hours of Daytona. Co-driven by Drummond, Innes Ireland, and Mike Hailwood, it suffered a gearbox failure which forced it to retire after 90 laps.

Over the following two years, the Ferrari 250 LM recorded at least eight more starts, including the 1966 Austrian Grand Prix, where factory driver Michael Parkes took 3rd in class and 8th overall. It continued racing in England before appearing at the 1967 Kyalami 9 Hours and took 5th place overall at the Lourenco Marques 3 Hours in Mozambique that same year.

Drummond sold the car to Paul Vestey in May 1968, who was looking for a Ferrari 250 LM to enter in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans. Vestey’s car was one of six Ferrari 250 LM entries and made an impressive showing, climbing from 32nd to 26th place in the first hour. Unfortunately, it suffered minor damage after a spin and eventually retired with gearbox failure.

After the 1968 Le Mans, 6053 never again raced competitively but continued participate in vintage races. It passed through several hands until it was acquired by the current owner in 2018, who submitted it to the Ferrari factory for full restoration and certification by Ferrari Classiche. Completed in 2021, the refurbishment was documented with an impressive booklet produced by Ferrari that authenticates its history.