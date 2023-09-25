Some wild vehicles showed up at the Supercar Owners Circle weekend in Spain. One of the more eye-catching machines was a Koenigsegg One:1 with an exposed carbon-fiber body. Crowds flocked to take photos of it.

The One:1 was a variant of the Agera, and the name referred to the weight-to-horsepower ratio. The twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 pumps out 1,360 metric horsepower (1,341 horsepower), and the car weighs 1,360 kilograms (2,998 pounds). The powertrain hooks up to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It can reach 249 miles per hour in about 20 seconds. The estimated top speed of 273 mph puts the vehicle among the fastest automobiles in the world.

The One:1 features an aggressive body that can make 1,345 pounds of downforce at 160 miles per hour. It rides on carbon-fiber wheels that measure 19 inches in front and 20 inches at the rear. The brakes feature 15.63-inch rotors in front and 14.96-inch discs at the back.

At low speeds, the One:1's engine note is particularly raspy. The sound transitions to a wail as the revs increase.

Koenigsegg made just six customer examples of the One:1, plus a prototype. The extreme rarity means that seeing one is special and partially explains why the crowds are giving this machine so much attention.

The One:1 debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in February 2014. It premiered in the United States at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week in 2015.

In 2019, Koenigsegg was upset when Bonhams put a One:1 up for auction with a sale estimate between $1.8 million and $2.4 million. The company believed the auction house was undervaluing the hypercar. "For some reason, not understood by us, Bonhams are uninterested in giving a correct starting point or accurate estimate for the One:1, as they have shown complete lack of interest in trustworthy facts and figures presented to them," the automaker wrote in a blog post at the time.