Over three years have passed since Koenigsegg unveiled the Gemera as a conceptual four-seat supercar. It wasn't until last month when the Swedish marque debuted the production version, and this new video starring Christian Von Koenigsegg himself takes us on a tour of a production-intent prototype. Not just any car, but the one with the newly announced V8 option. The "base" model will stick to a three-cylinder, with both featuring a hybrid setup.

Mr. Koenigsegg explains the work that went into cramming the twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 in an engine bay originally developed to accommodate a much smaller twin-turbo three-cylinder unit. To make it happen, the engineers had to create a new intercooler, intake, exhaust, and other parts to make room for the V8. Some extra millimeters were gained by making the rear crumple zone from carbon fiber, which also paid dividends in terms of safety.

Koenigsegg Gemera Production Version

14 Photos

After moving things around to fit the V8, Koenigsegg also improved practicality at the rear since the trunk can now hold four carry-ons instead of just three. By the way, these can be had in carbon fiber and painted to match the car, complete with wheels featuring the same spoke design as the Gemera's carbon wheels. Speaking of practicality, owners will be able to attach a roof rack and cargo box. Fun fact – there's a sensor preventing drivers from going over 186 mph (300 km/h) when a ski box is attached.

Compared to the 2020 concept car, the production version has slightly larger cup holders along with three seats featuring ISOFIX to attach a child's seat. The Gemera is chock-full of amenities, varying from Apple CarPlay and wireless smartphone charging to a web browser and big screens. Mr. Koenigsegg admits further tweaks to the car have extended the development time but he argues it was well worth the extra effort as the family-friendly supercar is now "the best version of what it could be ever."

Despite having four seats, a V8, an electric motor, all-wheel drive, and plenty of goodies inside, it's relatively lightweight. It tips the scales at over 4,200 pounds (1,900 kilograms) with all the necessary fluids added and the fuel tank at 70 percent. For reference, the newly launched second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is about the same, at 4,343 lbs (1,970 kg). The Gemera also happens to have a massive fuel tank (30.3 gallons or 150 liters), which together with the fully charged battery, enables a maximum driving range of about 621 miles (1,000 kilometers).

Christian Von Koenigsegg says pre-production cars will be assembled in the next 6-8 months before starting to work on customer cars near the end of 2024.