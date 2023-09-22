A new spy video shows Ferrari continuing to develop some type of new supercar. The funky tailpipes and throaty exhaust note suggest this has a V12 engine under the hood that will likely power the automaker’s successor to the 812 Superfast.

The video captures the test mule driving on public roads and its harmonious engine growl. The coupe wears a full camouflage wrap that hides the modified Roma body, which features a longer nose to conceal the powertrain.

The Roma typically has twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 under the hood, but rumor suggest this test vehicle has a V12 engine. Sadly, we don’t how much about the new powertrain will produce, but the automaker is supposedly working on a more potent V12.

The most powerful iteration of the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine makes 830 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque in the 812 Competizione. There is a high likelihood that the 812 Successor successor will crank out more than 830 hp when it arrives, whenever that may be, and it’s unclear if Ferrari will add any sort of electrification to the car, which could further increase its output. The standard 812 makes 789 hp.

Spy photos from May caught the V12 supercar wearing its production body, but Ferrari hid its design under thick cladding. The prototype lacked any sort of indication it had any form of electrification. Test vehicles with batteries often feature warning stickers nothing the pack.

The photos from May also revealed the car would have massive air intakes at the front. While the rear looked unfinished with missing trim in the photos, the new car featured a different tailgate shape, with the car looking more aggressive than the stylistically similar Roma.

Ferrari hasn’t said when it would reveal the 812 successor. The model originally debuted at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as the replacement for the F12berlinetta. Earlier this year, the company said it would reveal four new models in 2023. It has already launched the Roma Spyder and SF90 XX, and the other two could be the 812 replacement and the company’s new hypercar. Ferrari also introduced the one-off KC23 track car in July.