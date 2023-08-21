The Ferrari 812 Competizione is a quintessential grand tourer with a V12 ahead of the driver that's turning the rear wheels. The tuner Novitec got ahold of the Prancing Horse and gave it a power upgrade.

Novitec pushes the output to 854 hp (637 kilowatts) and 524 pound-feet (711 Newton-meters). The tuner also adds a gold-plated exhaust, and buyers can select whether or not active sound management.

Gallery: Novitec Ferrari 812 Competizione

11 Photos

The 812 Competizione comes stock with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that makes 830 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Peak power hits at 9,250 rpm, and the engine revs up to 9,500 rpm. The coupe reaches 62 miles per hour in 2.85 seconds and 124 mph in 7.5 seconds. The top speed is 211 mph.

The modified 812 Competizione receives 22-inch forged wheels from Vossen in addition to the power upgrade. Revised springs lower the car's ride height by 0.98 inches (25 millimeters). A front lift system raises the nose by 1.575 inches (40 millimeters) to overcome obstacles.

The Ferrari 812 Competizione and Aperta convertible were sold out as soon as Ferrari debuted them. The company limited production to 999 units of the coupe and 599 examples of the open-roof variant.

The Ferrari Styling Center just created a unique 812 Competizione to sell for charity in New York City. The one-off is in matte Giallo Tristrato yellow with black details to make the exterior look like a sketch of the car. The cabin has a matching appearance. The proceeds go to charity, but the automaker isn't disclosing what cause the money supports.

Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. is among the people who own an 812 Competizione. He purchased one through the automaker's Tailor Made personalization program featuring a dark silver body with a satin finish, black wheels, and red brake calipers. Inside, Sainz specified carbon-fiber tread plates with "Smoother Operator" on them and carpets with his 55 racing number.

Take a closer look at the 812 Competizione: