Financial results are typically boring to read, but when you're Ferrari, you do your best to spice up the press release. One bullet point that caught our attention is news about Maranello's plans to introduce no fewer than four new models. Although customer deliveries of the Purosangue have yet to start, the high-performance SUV is not among those novelties since the practical Prancing Horse was introduced in 2022.

With Ferrari being Ferrari, the Italian exotic marque is secretive about what we'll see later this year. Based on what car paparazzi have been able to see in recent months, one of the four vehicles is likely going to be a convertible version of the Roma. It'll be interesting to see whether the open-top gran tourer will replace the Portofino M, which is getting a bit long in the tooth. There would also be a risk of cannibalizing sales, and yet some reports indicate the Roma Spider (name not confirmed) will slot below the Portofino without actually replacing it.

Ferrari Roma Spider first spy photos

6 Photos

Spy photographers have also caught test mules based on the Roma but packing V12 power. That should turn out to be an 812 Superfast replacement and we might see it before the end of 2023. A potentially hotter SF90 Stradale was seen last November hiding an elongated body, so get ready for a "Versione Speciale" or something to that effect.

As for the fourth and final model, your guess is as good as ours. We wouldn't rule out another ultra-exclusive model for the Icona series to follow up on the Monza SP1/SP2 and the Daytona SP3. Ferrari has been coming out with more limited-run cars and one-off projects, so perhaps something special is coming in 2023.

For the 2023-2026 interval, Ferrari has pledged to launch a whopping 15 cars, including its first-ever EV and a hypercar. In the meantime, 2022 was a record-breaking year with 13,221 cars sold, prompting the house of Maranello to give employees bonuses of nearly $15,000.