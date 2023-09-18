With a registered 0-62 miles per hour acceleration time of 3.2 seconds, the current Audi RS6 Avant Performance is possibly the quickest RS6 in history. With an output of 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet, it isn’t the most powerful in the model’s two-decade tale, though. That title probably goes to the RS6 Nogaro Edition from the previous generation of the speedy wagon.

Unveiled back in 2018, the RS6 Nogaro Edition was limited to just 150 units and was modified by ABT as part of a cooperation between the German automaker and the tuning company. The firm managed to take the vehicle’s 4.0-liter V8 to 695 hp and 649 lb-ft, which is enough for a 0-62 mph sprint in 3.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 199 miles per hour with the Dynamic Package Plus. Without the package, top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

Gallery: Audi RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition

19 Photos

A new video by the AutoTopNL channel takes us onboard 1 of the 150 RS6 Nogaro Edition models for a top-speed run on the Autobahn. The eight-minute video attached at the top of this page shows the fast wagon under different speeds on the German highway, which is surprisingly light on traffic that day. The highest velocity registered on camera is 313 kilometers per hour, which equals around 194 mph. Not quite the top speed promised by Audi but still a mighty impressive number for a family vehicle.

A few months after releasing the RS6 Nogaro Edition, ABT launched an even more potent version of the vehicle. The RS6+ Avant Performance Nogaro Edition took the V8 engine’s output to 735 hp thanks to a new engine control unit that continuously adjusts 25 parameters. There’s also a new stainless steel exhaust system with a front silencer replacement pipe. According to the official information, that car should be capable of reaching 62 mph from a standstill in around 3.2 seconds, matching the newer RS6 Avant Performance.