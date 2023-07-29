The Audi RS6 has long been regarded as one of the best fast wagons on the market, starting with the first generation that came out way back in 2002 up to the latest C8-codenamed, Quattro-bearing, V8-powered family hauler.

The RS6 Avant Performance was announced in November 2022, alongside the similarly named RS7 four-door coupe, and back then the upgraded power and torque figures were the main talking points.

Compared to the regular Audi RS6, the Performance’s twin turbocharger system works at a higher boost level, which leads to an output of 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque – an increase of 30 hp and 37 lb-ft over the non-Performance, which is also set in motion by a 4.0 liter V8 that sends power to all four wheels via a Quattro all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2024 Audi RS6 Avant Performance: First Drive Review

54 Photos

All this extra power and torque help the 4,607-pound (2,090-kilogram) wagon accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.3 seconds, according to Audi’s numbers, two-tenths of a second quicker than the non-Performance RS6 Avant.

However, by the looks of it, the car is capable of going even faster than that, as shown in the CarWow video embedded at the top of this page, where Mat Watson – the reviewer – finds out that the German Uber wagon can accelerate to 60 in just 3.2 seconds if everything is done right.

That’s faster than a Porsche Carrera GT, which was among the fastest cars in the world when it came out in 2004, powered by a 603 hp 5.7-liter V8 that enabled the spring in 3.9 seconds all while sounding absolutely glorious.

Getting back to Audi – which, coincidentally or not, started its whole RS lineup with the help of Porsche back in 1994 with the RS2 Avant – it looks like the new RS6 Performance can also break very, very well, thanks to its standard 10-piston front brake calipers.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about the video embedded above, so after watching it, head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.