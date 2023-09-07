The 1980s are alive at Nissan. The Japanese brand is pulling on our truckin' heartstrings with a teaser photo that strongly suggests the classic Nissan Hardbody is making a comeback. We will know for sure on September 14, as that's when "the next chapter of the Nissan Hardbody story begins," according to the automaker.

For now, we only have the teaser photo and quote from Nissan to go on, but it's safe to assume this Hardbody revival will be a new Frontier trim. The photo shows a classic Hardbody looking fantastic in red, with the front clip of a Frontier in a matching shade. It's also safe to assume we will see this at the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, as September 14 is exactly one day before doors open to the general public.

Gallery: Nissan Hardbody Heritage Photos

If we are talking about a new trim, where might it fall in the Frontier lineup? Pro-4X is the current range-topper, and if we take a literal interpretation of the teaser image, Hardbody could be offered only with four-wheel drive. It likely wouldn't fall into the S or SV range, so expect it to slot somewhere near the top of the Frontier hierarchy.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.