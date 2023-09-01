Toyota announced a new swan-neck rear wing for the GR86 in Japan. It costs the equivalent of $3,556 (517,000 yen).

The wing's body is carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. The uprights are aluminum, and the attachment points are on the vertical section of the trunk lid.

Gallery: Toyota GR86 Rear Wing Japan

5 Photos

Toyota engineered the wing using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis. The result is that it creates downforce while minimizing the increase in air resistance. Buyers can select three adjustment settings depending on how aggressive the owner wants the angle. They are 0 degrees, 1.25 degrees, and 2.5 degrees.

Toyota recommends pairing the wing with its optional Aerodynamic package because otherwise the aerodynamic balance would be biased toward the rear. The standard version costs the equivalent of $2,615 (380,600 yen). A more extensive variant adds an aero nose cone, door mirror fins, roof fins, and a side spoiler for $3,383 (492,800 yen).

The second-generation GR86 debuted for the 2022 model year. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four engine that makes 232 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Buyers can select a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The car can reach 62 miles per hour as quickly as 6.3 seconds.

Since the launch, Toyota has introduced multiple special-edition versions of the GR86. It recently introduced the Trueno Edition with a two-tone black-and-white body, 18-inch wheels, Sachs dampers, and Brembo brakes.

Toyota's Gazoo Racing and TRD divisions have introduced a bevy of upgrades for the GR86 in Japan. There are many body upgrades and wheels for folks who want to make the GR86 appear more aggressive.

Toyota is reportedly leading the development of a third-gen GR86 that could debut as soon as 2025. A new model is necessary to meet stricter emissions regulations in Japan and safety rules in Europe. A rumor suggests it would use a hybrid-equipped version of the turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

