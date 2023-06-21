The Toyota GR86 and GR Supra are two sports cars with decades’ worth of heritage behind them. The Supra nameplate, of course, has been around since the early 1980s and peaked for enthusiasts with the iconic fourth generation from the mid-90s. And even though the two cars don't technically share a name, the GR86 has the Sprinter/Corolla AE86 to thank for its current 10-year run. Both cars debut for 2024 with packages honoring that long lineage.

The Supra's new 45th Anniversary Edition trim pays tribute to the nameplate as a whole, but more specifically, the MkIV with some of its unique features. A Mikan Blast paint job, which translates to orange in Japanese – the fruit, not the color – is a subtle nod to the MkIV. It's similar to the Plasma Orange Edition released overseas, and although Toyota won't admit it, designers probably looked to Paul Walker's Supra from The Fast And The Furious for inspiration.

Black 19-inch wheels, a black graphics package along the door panels, and an adjustable rear wing painted in gloss black join the orange paint. The wing is another subtle nod to the MkIV Supra, even though it dwarfs in size compared to the original.

Buyers can add the 45th Anniversary Edition package to the Supra 3.0 Premium grade with either the eight-speed automatic or the six-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine is still good for 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque.

The Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition throws it back to 1984 with a black-and-white, two-tone look that honors the original Sprinter Trueno – or AE86 – a car made famous thanks to its starring role in the anime Initial D. The 86 also comes with new 18-inch wheels, "Trueno" badges on the front and rear bumpers, and a matte black graphics package on the door panels to match its matte black hood.

But unlike the Supra, the GR86 actually does get some performance enhancements. The Performance Pack makes its debut for 2024 atop the Trueno Edition and adds upgraded Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes. The Performance Pack is standard on the Trueno Edition, but owners of 2022 and 2023 GR86 models can also retrofit the option onto their cars.

The GR86 with the manual also adds a new Active Safety Suite for 2024, which includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, and high-beam headlight assist.

These special edition sports cars will be limited, so get them while you can. Toyota says it will build just 900 examples of the Supra 45th Anniversary Edition – half in Mikan Orange and another half in Absolute Zero white – while there will be just 860 examples of the GR86 Trueno. Both of these cars will be available in the winter, but no word on pricing yet.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition