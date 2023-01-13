Listen to this article

Just in time for the Tokyo Auto Salon, a new set of TRD parts for the GR86. The new aftermarket accessories for the sports coupe not only cover exterior changes but also performance and cabin upgrades as well.

The new products are based on the "Stylish Street Sports" planning concept and will be available on top of the current range of GR parts for the Toyota GR86. There's also a new set of parts called Aerodynamic Package II. Some parts were even developed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) for a total balance of the vehicle.

Gallery: TRD Toyota GR86 Parts

51 Photos

Some of the GR parts are scheduled to be available by March 2023. These include the new cone-shaped nose tip (available in black or white) called GR aero nose cone. The GR aero door mirror fins, GR rear window louvers, and GR sports oil filter will also be sold at a later date.

The Aerodynamic Package II includes a new GR Front Spoiler that comes with a different design than before. GR side skirts, GR rear bumper spoiler, GR sports muffler, GR canard, GR stabilizing cover, GR rear side spoiler, and GR aero roof fin – these are also part of the package. Together with the nose cone and previously mentioned parts, the whole package has a price tag of 492,800 yen or around $3,815 with today's exchange rates.

While the aero parts are the newest addition to the lineup of aftermarket upgrades, Toyota is still offering other tuning parts. These include the fully adjustable GR suspension set, GR monoblock brake kit, and GR performance damper. A GR quick shift lever set is even available for MT variants of the GR86, which is said to provide a 10 percent shorter shift stroke than the stock lever.

As always, you can always buy these parts piece by piece. TRD even offers a visualizer tool that you can use to see how the GR86 would look with or without the new GR parts.