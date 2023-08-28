Alfa Romeo has one last teaser for its enigmatic supercar ahead of the model's debut on August 30, 2023, at the brand's museum. The accompanying Facebook post includes the tagline "Il coraggio di sognare," which means "the courage to dream" in English.

The four red lights in the teaser image might indicate this is a photo of the vehicle's tail lamps. They incorporate a triangular grille with vertical slats. The upper portion of the car is red, and the lower part is very dark gray.

Alfa Romeo has done an excellent job of keeping its supercar under wraps. The rumors suggest that the model might share underpinnings with the Maserati MC20. The powertrain allegedly consists of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 with an electric motor. This would result in a total output of around 800 horsepower versus 621 hp from the MC20, which is not a hybrid.

An earlier teaser (below) possibly offers a glimpse into the cabin. The image seems to show the steering wheel with a brown center section and a metal badge with the brand's cross-and-snake emblem.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said the supercar looked "iconic, super-sexy, and recognizable," and described it as "something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese."

The supercar allegedly goes by the name 33 or 6C. Both names are references to classic Alfa Romeo models.

The Tipo 33 was a series of race cars. The 33 Stradale was a supercar by the standards of the late 1960s with a curvy body and a 2.0-liter V8 engine.

The 6C comprised a whole series of racing models and road cars. An inline-six engine was a common element for all of them.

When the new supercar arrives, it might be too late for the public to get one. Alfa Romeo allegedly began accepting deposits for the model even before its corporate parent, Stellantis, gave the model a green light for production. Nearly all of them reportedly already have reservations.