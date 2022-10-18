Listen to this article

Alfa Romeo has built some truly epic sports cars throughout its history. You can time travel all the way back to the early 1930s and find the 8C 2300 Monza, or to the mid-1960s to gawk at the 33 Stradale. Even more recently, the Alfa Romeo 8C and 4C whet our appetites for beautiful designs packed with personality.

But it's been almost 10 years since the Alfa 4C hit the market, and while the GTA and GTAm are certainly interesting, let's face it, they're basically upgraded versions of the Giulia with more power. The question is: Will a fully bespoke Alfa Romeo sports car happen in the next few years? There's some evidence to suggest it could happen.

What Will It Look Like?

Considering we haven't seen any spy photos or leaked patent images of the rumored Alfa sports car, your guess on what it could look like is as good as ours. That said – we did ping our rendering artist to try and come up with something stylish yet realistic.

The concept pictured here takes elements of the current Alfa design language and blends them with throwback cues. Obvious facial features from the Tonale SUV carry over, as do lines from the Disco Volante and 4C, with some historic nods to the 33 Stradale thrown in for good measure.

As for the interior, expect a minimalist and performance-oriented cabin. Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said future products will have "as few screens as possible."

What's Under The Hood?

Alfa Romeo is electrifying most of its lineup and has a roadmap to go electric. So it's entirely possible that this sports car will be hybridized or battery powered by the time it arrives. Although some reports point to the Giulia's twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, a new Alfa sports car would likely forgo that setup for something future-proof – especially as we see so many other sports cars using battery power.

Even though it was reportedly canceled shortly after Alfa's then-new CEO was "very interested" in it, rumors from 2021 pointed to a return of the GTV nameplate with an electric powertrain. Otherwise, the Tonale's plug-in–hybrid powertrain could be a good starting point. That setup uses a 90.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a turbocharged engine to produce 272 horsepower. Alfa should be able to eek more power out of that PHEV or pair it with a six-cylinder as opposed to a four-cylinder.

When Will We See It?

Rumors say we could see the new Alfa Romeo sports car as early as next year. The coupe might show up shortly after Alfa's next SUV, which is scheduled for an early 2023 debut.

The automaker has five new models planned for the US and other major markets by 2026, with the Tonale being first in that expanded product line, and with other SUVs – big and small – to follow. So with that 2026 timeline confirmed, it's possible that we see a new Alfa sports car sooner than later.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Alfa Romeo 8C cost over $300,000 when new. The GTA started at around $200,000 at current conversion rates. And yet, the Alfa 4C was just over $50,000 when it debuted. With those varying price figures, it’s hard to even guess what a new Alfa Romeo sports car might cost. The cost is entirely dependent on how Alfa Romeo positions this car in the class.

If the Maserati MC20's $212,000 base price is any indication – Alfa's Stellantis cousin – the new Alfa Romeo sports car could be around the same price to start, give or take a few thousand dollars.