It's a regular Fourth of July in the United States, but there's some big news coming from China where Alfa Romeo introduced the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio models. That's not exactly breaking news, is it? Well, CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato took the stage to announce the debut date for the long-awaited supercar. On August 30, the wraps will come off the mysterious performance model expected to be the last dance for the internal combustion engine.

With good reason, Alfa's boss is genuinely excited about the mysterious car: "This project is a dream come true, inspired by a daring team that wanted to achieve something unique." Accompanying the announcement is a fresh teaser image following an initial sneak preview at the beginning of the year when we saw the familiar round taillight. As to why August 30 was chosen for "the world premiere of an iconic car," perhaps it has to do something with the 2023 Formula 1 Italian GP taking place at Monza that weekend.

Alfa Romeo has been dropping hints about a retro-flavored design, potentially with cues from the T33 Stradale. The supercar is rumored to go by the "6C" moniker, which would make sense judging by the taillight seemingly showing the marriage between a "6" and a "C." If so, it would imply a six-cylinder engine since the 4C had a four-pot while the gorgeous 8C had a V8. If that's going to be the case, we can only assume it's a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 from the Quadrifoglio models. In the limited-run Giulia GTA, it's good for 540 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.

Not to be confused with the SWB Zagato Coupe, the new flagship Alfa Romeo will fill the void left after the Italian brand teased and then killed the revival of the GTV and 8C. Don't expect a reskinned Maserati MC20 since the very same Imparato has promised it will be an all-Alfa effort. In an interview earlier this year, the head honcho mentioned:

"We are working on something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want."

Touted as being "iconic, super-sexy, and recognizable" by Imparato, the 6C is likely to have a limited production run. The 8C before it was capped at only 500 units for the coupe and another 329 examples of the Spider. Logic tells us it'll be the most expensive new Alfa Romeo ever and an instant collector's item considering electrification is right around the corner.

The world premiere will take place in Arese at Alfa Romeo's museum.