The Alfa Romeo 4C entered production in 2013, making 2023 the tenth anniversary. In this video, a driver stretches the car's legs on the autobahn and reaches as high as 258 kilometers per hour (160.3 miles per hour).

The driver mixes acceleration runs from a stop and high-speed attempts. Unfortunately, the autobahn has some heavy semi-truck traffic on this day, so the driver must back off the throttle several times. He eventually finds a clear stretch of road, though, where he can push the vehicle to the limit.

The 4C looks legitimately quick here. It doesn't have a stupendously fast top speed, but it reaches that velocity in an impressive time.

In the US, the Spider model only lasted until 2019, and the coupe retired for the 2018 model year. Both of them are two-seat sports cars with a mid-mounted turbocharged 1.75-liter four-cylinder making 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. All of them came with a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The coupe and droptop were able to reach 60 miles per hour in roughly the mid-4.0-second range.

The 4C really marked Alfa Romeo's true return to the United States, except for a few examples of the 8C Competizione that came into the country. Today, the brand's offerings include the Giulia, Tonale, and Stelvio.

Alfa is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 4C's start of production by preparing a one-off Designer's Cut edition that the brand plans to sell to a customer. The brand showed several renderings of the model's appearance but isn't yet showing the final design.

Currently, Alfa Romeo does not have a direct replacement for the 4C in the brand's lineup. There are teasers that the brand might have a new supercar on the way, and the model's shape could even evoke the classic 33.