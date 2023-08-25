The Chevrolet Camaro is heading into the sunset, its future unknown. The current-generation Dodge Challenger is also wrapping up, and when it comes back, there may not be a gasoline engine under the hood. For the second time in its life, the Ford Mustang will soldier on as Detroit's only pony car. And for the foreseeable future, it appears internal combustion will soldier on as well. In part, anyway.

That's the takeaway from a recent interview Bloomberg had with Ford CEO Jim Farley. Speaking to him following the debut of the bonkers Ford Mustang GTD, the question of a fully electric Mustang not of the Mach-E variety eventually surfaced. Specifically, Bloomberg referenced Porsche's stance on not making an all-electric 911 and asking if Ford's take on the traditional two-door Mustang is the same. Farley conceded it would be a significant discussion with Bill Ford and other company executives, but then he offered some surprising insight for the next 10 years, long enough to cover the current and next-generation pony.

"So when you say, could it be a fully electric Mustang coupe? Nah, probably not. But could there be a partially electrified Mustang coupe – and it be world-class? Yeah,” said Farley, according to Bloomberg.

Naturally, we reached out to Ford in hopes of some additional information and context. Unfortunately, a spokesperson stated that the company doesn't comment on speculation regarding future products.

Rumors of an electrified production Mustang coupe, either as a hybrid or a full-on EV, are nothing new. Furthermore, Ford already has multiple battery-electric prototypes in its stable. Lest we forget the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 that debuted earlier this year, built as a dedicated drag racing machine with 1,800 horsepower turning the rear wheels. It's an upgrade to the Cobra Jet 1400 from 2020, and jumping way back to 2019, we have the Mustang Lithium EV that debuted at SEMA. Looking very much like a street-savvy Mustang, its single-motor powertrain generated 900 hp sent rearward through a six-speed manual transmission.

For now, however, Ford's war horse is pure internal combustion. To place an exclamation point on that fact, the company just revealed its most powerful, most expensive production Mustang ever with the GTD. Designed as a road-going version of the Mustang GT3 race car, it wields a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with a 7,500-rpm redline making over 800 hp. Power goes to a new rear-mounted transaxle for a near 50/50 weight distribution, and it's all supported by a fresh pushrod suspension system. Production will be extremely limited; interested buyers must apply similarly to the Ford GT process. If selected, prices start at $300,000.

