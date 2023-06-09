The FIA GT3 racing class regulations allow for modifying a sports car for taking it racing. Now, the Ford Mustang GT3 debuts at Le Mans ahead of competing in the famous 24-hour race in 2024.

The Mustang GT3 uses the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse as a starting point. The body features a more prominent front splitter and canards in the corners. Additional lights are on the outer sections of the grille. The hood gains a pair of massive outlets.

Gallery: Ford Mustang GT3

There are flared fenders at both ends. The ones in front have a series of cuts for better airflow. An inlet is on each side of the rear. The exhausts exit just ahead of each back wheel.

A big, swan-neck-mounted wing attaches to a high point on the hatchback. The lower section contains a massive diffuser.

The Mustang GT3 sports a colorful livery in a combination of orange, blue, purple, and red. The car also wears the new Ford Performance logo that features a rounded "FP" emblem.

Ford partners with M-Sport to build the Coyote-based 5.4-liter V8 engine. The included images show that it has a carbon-fiber intake.

Compared to the road-going Mustang, the GT3 has a bespoke short-long arm suspension. The engine runs to a rear-mounted transaxle gearbox.

Long-time Ford partner Multimatic will build and support the Mustang GT3. The company also built the latest GT for the automaker.

"It is not Ford versus Ferrari anymore. It is Ford versus everyone. Going back to Le Mans is the beginning of building a global motorsports business with Mustang, just like we are doing with Bronco and Raptor off-road," said Ford CEO Jim Farley in the Mustang GT3's announcement.

Proton Competition is the first team to commit to buying the Mustang GT3. The squad will compete with a pair of them in the 2024 World Endurance Championship season, which will include the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ford Performance along with partner Multimatic Motorsports will race two Mustang GT3s in the IMSA GTD Pro class. This will include racing at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

In a teaser for the Mustang GT3 from March 2023, Farley tweeted the message: "Should we make a road version?" This created speculation that the company was working on just such a vehicle. Presumably, it would adapt some parts from the racer for the road.

The 2024 Ford Mustang will begin deliveries in the US before the end of the year. Prices start at $32,515. A Dark Horse with every option and accessory is $79,515.