In April, Ford unveiled an all-electric version of its factory drag car called the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. Details were limited at the time, but Ford announced it was a one-off prototype. The automaker designed it in parallel with Ford's other high-powered EV race car, the Mach-E 1400. A new video shows the high-powered electric coupe at the drag strip where it clocked an 8.27-second quarter-mile time at 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour).

Ford worked with Cascadia Motion on the powertrain, which has four motor total that can spin up to 10,000 revolutions per minute. Each motor has a maximum output of 350 kilowatts, totaling 1,400 horsepower (1,044 kilowatts) and 1,100 pound-feet (1,491 Newton-meters) of torque. However, a recent development test recorded 1,502 hp (1,120 kW) at the car's wheels, exceeding a testing target.

"Since revealing the car, we've continued to fine-tune it and now know we're just scratching the surface of what we may be able to achieve with this much electric horsepower in a drag racing setting," said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

The Cobra Jet 1400 will make its first public run this weekend at the NHRA US Nationals race, where the potent pony will lineup against a gas-powered Cobra Jet. Ford NHRA Funny Car Driver Bob Tasca III will pilot the EV prototype while two-time Funny Car champ and Fox Broadcaster Tony Pedregon will race the gas-powered pony car. In the US, viewers can catch the broadcast on FS1, Fox TV, and the NHRA livestream.

Now is the perfect time for the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 to shine as Ford readies the Mach-E for deliveries. The all-electric drag car helps the automaker put its innovative EV skills on display, and what better way to do it than with a powerful all-electric drag car? Electric vehicles are coming from many automakers, so we shouldn't be surprised if engineers want to push performance boundaries just like they have always done.