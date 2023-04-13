Listen to this article

Back in 2020 amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford injected some electric excitement into the drag racing world. Of course, we're talking about the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400: a prototype drag-racing machine with dual motors and prolific power driving the rear wheels. Despite the 1400 moniker, it actually made 1,502 horsepower. And it set an NHRA record for a full-bodied EV drag car, running 8.128 seconds at 171.97 mph.

Now, Ford presents the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800. This is an upgrade of the original car so sadly, we won't see them competing at the strip. However, we will eventually see Ford attempt to break its own record in the near future. And since we're talking about a Super Cobra Jet that now develops 1,800 horsepower, odds are good that the old record will fall.

What exactly is different with the Super Cobra Jet 1800 versus the original EV? Just as the classic V8 Cobra Jet engines of the 1960s received upgrades to become Super Cobra Jets, the same principle applies here. The dual DS-250-115 electric motors still turn just the rear wheels (shod with full-on drag slicks), and the motors are coupled with four PN-250-DZR inverters. The battery system is revised, and while Ford doesn't offer details regarding size or output, we're told it's lighter and "entirely redone." A new transmission is also installed, though as with the battery, details aren't provided.

Beyond that, Ford made changes to the Mustang's chassis as well as its proprietary control software. Overall vehicle weight is down by hundreds of pounds, and since this is an upgrade of the 2020 model, it still wears the body of the previous-generation Mustang versus the new seventh-gen pony.

"We’re always looking to push ourselves in every corner of the motorsport world," said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. "Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology, and we're excited to not only try to best our own record in the quarter-mile, but to further showcase ongoing development we continue to make across the entire electric vehicle landscape."

The Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 was developed by Ford Performance in conjunction with MLe Racecars, AEM-EV, Watson Engineering, and Cascadia Motion. When it hits the drag strip later this year, Ford will seek a new world record for the fastest standing quarter-mile of a full-bodied EV, which is currently the aforementioned 8.128 seconds set by the Cobra Jet 1400. The automaker will also attempt world records for the fastest two-wheel-drive and fastest overall EV to 60 mph.