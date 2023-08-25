Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Hotter Alpine A110 Spied With More Aggressive Body
Alpine is working on a more extreme version of the A110 with canards on the front corners, a fin on the rear, and a larger rear wing than other variants. Other exterior elements come from the R variant.
Gallery: Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos
2025 Audi SQ5 Spied Looking Ready For Production
The Audi SQ5 features a more aggressive body than the standard model. The front fascia has larger openings, and there are four exhaust outlets.
Gallery: 2025 Audi SQ5 spy photos
BMW M3 Facelift Spied With Camouflaged Front End In Sedan And Wagon Forms
The BMW M3 has a refresh coming. These spy shots indicate there are just minor revisions to the front end.
Gallery: BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos
2024 BMW X2 M35i Spied With Less Camo To Reveal More Design Cues
This BMW X2 is in the sporty M35i trim. It features a broad take on the brand's kidney grille with horizontal slats. The engine should be the same turbocharged 2.0-liter, making 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from the X1 M35i.
Gallery: 2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photos
2025 BMW X3 Spied With Production Headlights And Quad Exhaust
A new BMW X3 is coming. This one shows off the more chiseled shape. The layout with four exhausts suggests this one is a sporty trim level.
Gallery: 2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photos
Ferrari SF90 Replacement Spied Testing For The First Time
Ferrari is working on a replacement for the SF90. This one is a test mule that is based on the existing model.
Gallery: Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos
New Kia Forte Spied For The First Time, Could Be Called K4
The next-gen Kia Forte shows off bits of its design in these spy shots. There are blocky pieces beneath the camouflage to conceal the shape, but you can get a good idea about the vehicle's sleek silhouette.
Gallery: Kia Forte / K4 New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mercedes EQC Spied Testing Together With The New GLC
The new Mercedes EQC is under development but is still in the early stages. It rides on a dedicated platform for EVs.
Gallery: Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photos
Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Loses Last Bit Of Camo In New Spy Shots
This Volkswagen ID.7 EV doesn't wear a bit of camouflage. It reportedly debuts in Europe next year.
Gallery: Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos
VW Multivan T7 California Camper Spied In Production Form At The Nurburgring
The VW T7 California concept debuted shortly after we got these spy shots. Check it out, here.
Gallery: Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Spy Photos
Sources: Automedia, SH Proshots