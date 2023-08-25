Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Alpine is working on a more extreme version of the A110 with canards on the front corners, a fin on the rear, and a larger rear wing than other variants. Other exterior elements come from the R variant.

The Audi SQ5 features a more aggressive body than the standard model. The front fascia has larger openings, and there are four exhaust outlets.

The BMW M3 has a refresh coming. These spy shots indicate there are just minor revisions to the front end.

This BMW X2 is in the sporty M35i trim. It features a broad take on the brand's kidney grille with horizontal slats. The engine should be the same turbocharged 2.0-liter, making 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from the X1 M35i.

A new BMW X3 is coming. This one shows off the more chiseled shape. The layout with four exhausts suggests this one is a sporty trim level.

Ferrari is working on a replacement for the SF90. This one is a test mule that is based on the existing model.

The next-gen Kia Forte shows off bits of its design in these spy shots. There are blocky pieces beneath the camouflage to conceal the shape, but you can get a good idea about the vehicle's sleek silhouette.

The new Mercedes EQC is under development but is still in the early stages. It rides on a dedicated platform for EVs.

This Volkswagen ID.7 EV doesn't wear a bit of camouflage. It reportedly debuts in Europe next year.

The VW T7 California concept debuted shortly after we got these spy shots. Check it out, here.

