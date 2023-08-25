Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Hotter Alpine A110 Spied With More Aggressive Body

Alpine is working on a more extreme version of the A110 with canards on the front corners, a fin on the rear, and a larger rear wing than other variants. Other exterior elements come from the R variant.

Gallery: Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos

Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos
15 Photos
Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos Hotter Alpine A110 Spy Photos

2025 Audi SQ5 Spied Looking Ready For Production

The Audi SQ5 features a more aggressive body than the standard model. The front fascia has larger openings, and there are four exhaust outlets.

Gallery: 2025 Audi SQ5 spy photos

2025 Audi SQ5 spy photo
13 Photos
2025 Audi SQ5 spy photo 2025 Audi SQ5 spy photo 2025 Audi SQ5 spy photo 2025 Audi SQ5 spy photo 2025 Audi SQ5 spy photo 2025 Audi SQ5 spy photo 2025 Audi SQ5 spy photo

BMW M3 Facelift Spied With Camouflaged Front End In Sedan And Wagon Forms

The BMW M3 has a refresh coming. These spy shots indicate there are just minor revisions to the front end.

Gallery: BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos

BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos
14 Photos
BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos BMW M3 sedan and wagon facelift spy photos

2024 BMW X2 M35i Spied With Less Camo To Reveal More Design Cues

This BMW X2 is in the sporty M35i trim. It features a broad take on the brand's kidney grille with horizontal slats. The engine should be the same turbocharged 2.0-liter, making 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from the X1 M35i. 

Gallery: 2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photos

2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photo
10 Photos
2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photo 2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photo 2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photo 2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photo 2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photo 2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photo 2024 BMW X2 M35i spy photo

2025 BMW X3 Spied With Production Headlights And Quad Exhaust

A new BMW X3 is coming. This one shows off the more chiseled shape. The layout with four exhausts suggests this one is a sporty trim level.

Gallery: 2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photos

2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photo
15 Photos
2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photo 2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photo 2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photo 2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photo 2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photo 2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photo 2025 BMW X3 M50i spy photo

Ferrari SF90 Replacement Spied Testing For The First Time

Ferrari is working on a replacement for the SF90. This one is a test mule that is based on the existing model.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos

Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos
12 Photos
Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos

New Kia Forte Spied For The First Time, Could Be Called K4

The next-gen Kia Forte shows off bits of its design in these spy shots. There are blocky pieces beneath the camouflage to conceal the shape, but you can get a good idea about the vehicle's sleek silhouette. 

Gallery: Kia Forte / K4 New Spy Photos

Kia Forte K4 Rear View Spy Photo
16 Photos
Kia Forte K4 Rear View Spy Photo Kia Forte K4 Side View Spy Photo Kia Forte K4 Rear View Spy Photo Kia Forte K4 Rear View Spy Photo Kia Forte K4 Side View Spy Photo Kia Forte K4 Side View Spy Photo Kia Forte K4 Side View Spy Photo

Next-Gen Mercedes EQC Spied Testing Together With The New GLC

The new Mercedes EQC is under development but is still in the early stages. It rides on a dedicated platform for EVs.

Gallery: Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photos

Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photo
13 Photos
Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photo Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photo Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photo Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photo Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photo Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photo Next-generation Mercedes EQC SUV spy photo

Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Loses Last Bit Of Camo In New Spy Shots

This Volkswagen ID.7 EV doesn't wear a bit of camouflage. It reportedly debuts in Europe next year.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos

Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos
20 Photos
Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos

VW Multivan T7 California Camper Spied In Production Form At The Nurburgring

The VW T7 California concept debuted shortly after we got these spy shots. Check it out, here.

Gallery: Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Spy Photos

Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Front View Spy Photo
7 Photos
Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Front View Spy Photo Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Side View Spy Photo Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Side View Spy Photo Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Side View Spy Photo Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Rear View Spy Photo Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Rear View Spy Photo Volkswagen Multivan T7 California Rear View Spy Photo

If You Missed Them, Check Out These Other Spy Shots:

see 10 future cars in spy shots for the week of august 14 See 10 Future Cars In Spy Shots For The Week Of August 14, 2023
see 8 future cars in spy shots for the week of august 7 See Eight Future Cars In Spy Shots For The Week Of August 7,2023

Sources: Automedia, SH Proshots

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com