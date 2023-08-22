It was only yesterday when our spies caught the next-generation BMW X3 in M Performance guise and now they're back with a fresh set of spy shots depicting one of its main rivals. It's the new Audi SQ5 that seemingly had the full production body as well as the final headlights and taillights. The quad exhaust system is staying, and hopefully, it's going to be real in all markets where the Four Rings will sell the spicy crossover.

Riding fairly low to the ground courtesy of a stiffer suspension setup, the 2025 SQ5 looks more along the lines of an oversized hot hatchback. In typical Audi fashion, the styling appears to be evolutionary and we are getting the impression some of the design cues are derived from the Q4 E-Tron. Even with the camouflage, there is one significant change we can notice at the back where the massive clamshell tailgate is no more, so the opening is likely narrower.

2025 Audi SQ5 spy photos

13 Photos

The car paparazzi couldn't peek inside but previous prototypes had their interior photographed to reveal some massive changes. Audi is slapping on a massive tablet-like infotainment, joined by a rectangular digital driver's display no longer neatly integrated into the dashboard. The center console will accommodate a few conventional controls, plus an unusually large "Quattro" badge positioned between the main screen and the central air vents.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, this is definitely going to be the last Q5 generation to offer combustion engines. Audi has made it crystal clear it will launch its last ICE cars in 2025, with everything coming from 2026 to be pure EVs. In 2033, the Ingolstadt-based luxury marque will end production of gasoline/diesel cars altogether. Given how emissions regulations are getting stricter, logic tells us oil-burners could be discontinued well before the announced ICE cutoff date.

Next-gen Audi Q5 interior spy photo Next-gen Audi Q5 interior spy photo

Depending on the region, the Audi SQ5 has had both gasoline and diesel V6s. Some form of electrification is likely to be baked into the next-generation model, especially with the Euro 7 standard looming, so expect a mild-hybrid setup at the very least. Hopefully, the BMW X3 M50i competitor will keep all six cylinders instead of downsizing to a four-pot engine. Whatever the case may be, it seems highly unlikely the power will go down compared to the outgoing model.

We've been spying on the third-gen Q5 since March 2022, so there's a good chance the world premiere will take place before the end of this year. However, Audi might decide to unveil the SQ5 at a later date. It's unclear whether the German premium brand will finally come out with an RS Q5 to take on the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.