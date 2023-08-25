Ferrari usually replaces its models after around five years on the market. Considering the SF90 launched in 2019 (90 in its name comes from the 90th anniversary of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team), it isn’t really a surprise that a successor to that supercar is already under development. Of course, the Italian manufacturer is still in the very early stages of development but we already have the first spy photos showing a camouflaged prototype.

As you can see, this is a mule using the same body as the existing SF90. However, there are tweaks already visible to the side intakes, which hint at aerodynamic upgrades for the new model. There seems to be something unusual with the exhausts at the back as the actual pipes appear to be hiding behind those exhaust tips. There’s also information coming from our photographers that there are modifications to the rear fenders to accommodate the revised suspension geometry.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 facelift first spy photos

12 Photos

We don’t know much about the underpinnings of this new model tentatively known as the SF100 but word on the street is it will ride on an updated version of the SF90’s architecture that’s also used by the 296. The mid-engine layout will, of course, carry over and there might be an even more extensive use of carbon fiber in the construction. We know for sure that there will be a hybrid powertrain underneath the skin as those yellow stickers confirm an electrified setup will be used in the SF90’s replacement.

If Ferrari decides to use a revised version of the existing electrified V8, this would mean it will rely on the current supercar’s 4.0-liter V8 mated to an eight-speed automatic as a base. In its current form, it delivers 986 horsepower in standard guise and 1,016 hp in the upgraded SF90 XX. Three electric motors – two on the front axle and one at the back – help the combustion engine in the SF90.

As for when the next-generation supercar will debut, there’s nothing official coming from Ferrari but an educated guess would be a late 2024 or early 2025 launch. Bear in mind the automaker is yet to unveil the expected SF90 LM as a more track-focused version of the standard SF90 - the latest spy photos of which are available in the related links module above. It will still be road-legal but will feature huge aerodynamic upgrades.