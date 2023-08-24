The first spy photos of the Volkswagen ID.7 wagon showed it wearing very little camouflage. The automaker attempted to hide the model by using stickers to make it look like a Passat, which failed. New photos have caught the car without the trick stickers, exposing the complete design, and there are few surprises.

The wagon’s front and rear look identical to the sedan. The long-roofed model features the same closed-off grille design, sleek headlights, and wide lower bumper opening. Like the four-door version, the wagon also has an expansive light bar across the rear that houses the taillights. Most of the changes are with the roof and hatch at the back.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Wagon Spy Photos

20 Photos

While the wagon has a longer roof than the sedan counterpart, the two will have similar powertrains and interiors. We expect the ID.7 wagon to have a single motor option that powers the rear wheels, making 282 horsepower like the sedan. VW offers the ID.7 sedan with 77- and 89-kilowatt-hour batterie packs, promising up to 430 miles of range.

We expect Volkswagen to offer the ID.7 variants with a dual-motor configuration delivering as much as 435 miles of range. The wagon’s longer roof and extra weight could have a negative effect on its range, which could return a few fewer miles less than that of the sedan.

Inside, the ID.7 wagon will exceed the nearly 19 cubic feet of cargo space available in the sedan, but the rest of the interiors should be the same. The ID.7 sedan has a large 15-inch central infotainment display, which was visible in earlier spy shots of the wagon.

The sedan measures 195.3 inches long, with 116.8 inches dedicated to the wheelbase. All that space should provide ample room for passengers, and the wagon could be a tad longer overall than the sedan.

The Volkswagen ID.7 in the photos looks ready for production, which makes us think the full reveal is close, but the company hasn’t announced when that will happen. It’ll likely break cover early next year before hopefully reaching dealers by 2025. VW has plans to offer the ID.7 sedan in the US, but it won’t be launching until the second half of next year, and it’s unclear if we’ll also get the wagon as they still aren’t as popular as crossovers and SUVs.