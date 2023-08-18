Every Ferrari is special, but the automaker's Tailor Made program is for customers who want something unique. This buyer created a Tour-de-France-inspired paint scheme for a Roma coupe.

The Roma's exterior is primarily light blue. It appears to be Bleu de France, the country's national racing color. Dark blue, white, and red stripes run over the hood, roof, and rear deck. The color scheme comes from the French flag. The Ferrari prancing horse logo is on the front fender, and the numeral 4 is below it. The wheels have five pairs of spokes, and yellow brake calipers are visible behind them.

Gallery: Ferrari Roma French Tricolor Livery

4 Photos

The color scheme continues in the cabin. The driver's seat is Frau Cremisi red, and the passenger chair is Frau Blu Notte. White stripes decorate the area running along the sides of the center console. Wood trim is on the center console, and there are some chrome accents, like on the gearshift panel.

The Roma is Ferrari's entry-level model, but that doesn't mean it's inexpensive. Prices start at $238,360. The Tailor Made customizations on this one would add even more to the bottom line.

The Roma uses a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 that makes 612 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 561 pound-feet of torque. It uses an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This setup lets the coupe hit 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and 124 mph in 9.3 seconds. The top speed is over 199 mph.

Ferrari took inspiration from classic models like the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and 250 GT 2+2 when crafting the Roma's exterior appearance. The cabin offers a modern layout with a large digital instrument cluster, a portrait-oriented infotainment display, and a screen for the passenger.

The Tour de France Automobile race started in 1899 as a 1,350-mile event across the country's roads. Its heyday was in the 1950s and early '60s as a sports car competition that combined public street sections with race track visits.

Gallery: Brown Ferrari Roma Tailor Made

4 Photos

Previously, Ferrari highlighted a Tailor Made Roma with a chocolate brown body (above). The cabin featured African Ebony Wood trim and copper-colored pinstripes on the seats.