Like many high-end automakers, Ferrari offers a personalization program that lets buyers specify special colors and materials to create their ideal Prancing Horse. This chocolatey brown Roma is a great example of what the company's Tailor Made division can do.

The body is a light shade of brown with a glossy finish. The buyer opts for a monochromatic look, so the color covers the entire exterior, except for the Prancing Horse logos on the fenders. This Roma rides on wheels with five sets of double spokes, and silver-painted brake calipers are behind them.

Inside, the buyer specifies an intriguing combination of materials. There's dark African Ebony Wood trim on some areas, like below the gear selector. The Alcantara on the seats has copper-colored pinstripes. Matching strips of trim add a pop of color to the dashboard and center console.

Ferrari introduced the Roma in 2019 as a two-seat coupe with a subtly retro exterior design. Under the hood, there's a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) at 7,500 rpm and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque. The gearbox is an eight-speed dual-clutch unit.

The official specs indicate the Roma can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.3 seconds. The top speed is north of 199 mph (320 kph).

Ferrari positioned the Roma as a model for newcomers to the brand. Some people were intimidated by the company's track-focused vehicles. Others wanted a car from the Prancing Horse that they were able to drive every day.

Recently, there have been spy shots of a heavily modified Roma under considerable camouflage. It has a longer hood and revised front bumper for improved cooling. There's reportedly a V12 engine under the hood. Speculation points to this vehicle possibly being a test mule for an 812 replacement.

Separately, Ferrari might be working on a Roma Spider. Although, there are very few details about the vehicle at this time.