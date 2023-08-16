August 18 is shaping up to be quite a busy day for the automotive industry. In addition to several big car auctions from companies like Bonhams and Mecum, a number of automakers will reveal new models or new versions of existing cars. More information about the vehicles that we are going to see this Friday can be found in the related links module below, and today, Kia announces it will also be in Monterey with a new model.

The South Korean firm isn’t planning to unveil a new product per see but a limited edition version of the existing EV6. The single teaser image available so far doesn’t reveal much but shows the electric vehicle with a dark green exterior color. Kia says it is “flipping the switch” with an “exclusive, style-driven” variant of the EV6 that will have “unique interior and exterior colorways.” All these hints make us believe the automaker has prepared a new body color and some styling tweaks for the EV. Production will be limited to 1,000 units.

Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6 US Model

3 Photos

While the official information isn’t enough at this point, a window sticker posted on the KiaEVForums yesterday shows a special version of the EV6 called “N.A. SUV Of The Year Limited Edition Package.” Logic tells us this probably has a connection with the model being named 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. The window sticker also shows a Deep Forest Green exterior color, which matches the hue we see in the teaser image. As a side note, this color is already available on markets outside North America where it can be had with an optional beige leather interior.

According to reports, the new limited edition EV6 is based on the EV6 GT-Line trim and not the flagship EV6 GT. As a reminder, Kia offers two battery options for the EV6 – a base 58-kilowatt-hour pack only available in rear-wheel drive (EV6 Light), and a 77.4-kWh battery that can be paired with either RWD or AWD configurations. Mechanical upgrades for the special edition model seem highly unlikely.

Note: 2022 Kia EV6 (US-spec) pictured in the gallery.