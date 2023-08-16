Last week Mercedes-Benz announced it would debut the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT during Monterey Car Week along with a special edition version of the SL. This week the automaker took to social media, teasing its followers with a short video of the new coupe that revealed the presence of a V8 engine and all-wheel drive.

The video posted on Mercedes-AMG's Instagram account does nothing but whet the appetite for the new GT. It reveals the top of a coupe with a long hood. The sound of a V8 splits the silence, accelerating and shifting as the car winds along a deserted two-lane mountain road. Video clips of the road are interspersed with a badge showing the V8 Biturbo and 4matic on the car's fender and AMG, presumably on the rear deck. The video closes with the message that the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT will "roar" on August 19, ending with the tagline "So AMG."

Even as Mercedes-AMG moves to smaller displacement engines with fewer cylinders, eliminating the V8 for the C63 and E63 sedans, it's sticking with a biturbo V8 engine for the GT. At this point, it's unclear if Mercedes-Benz will include a four-cylinder engine as part of the GT's lineup, as it did with the SL43. That engine uses a mild-hybrid arrangement to produce 381 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.

Speaking of the SL, it will join the AMG GT on stage in Monterey, California. Even though the large 2+2 convertible launched in 2021, Mercedes-Benz indicated it would present a special edition of the SL this year, possibly as part of the company's Manufaktur customization service. As such, it could showcase the program and the extensive options available to buyers for the top-of-the-line convertible.

The current AMG GT debuted for the 2015 model year with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Since that time, it's served as the official Formula 1 Safety Car, only recently splitting duties with the Aston Martin Vantage.